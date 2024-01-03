en English
Business

Philip Morris Shares Outperform S&P 500 with 1.57% Increase

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:06 pm EST
Philip Morris Shares Outperform S&P 500 with 1.57% Increase

Philip Morris, the global tobacco giant known for its Marlboro brand, has experienced a 1.57% increase in share prices, closing at $95.56 in the last trading session. This growth outpaced the S&P 500’s 0.57% dip, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a slight 0.07% ascent. In contrast, the tech-centric Nasdaq suffered a 1.64% decrease.

A Month of Moderate Gains

Over the past month, Philip Morris has seen an appreciable 1.24% gain in share prices, marginally lagging behind the Consumer Staples sector’s 1.66% rise and the S&P 500’s 4% increase. The company’s upcoming earnings report projects a $1.48 earnings per share (EPS), marking a 6.47% increase from the preceding year’s quarter. The expected revenue is predicted to reach $8.93 billion, indicating a 9.54% rise from the prior year’s quarter.

Analyst Estimates and Valuation

Recent adjustments in analyst estimates depict a promising business outlook for Philip Morris. However, the stock retains a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold), with the consensus EPS estimate holding steady over the last month. In terms of valuation, Philip Morris trades at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.42, surpassing the industry average of 9.22. Its PEG ratio stands at 2.34, slightly below the Tobacco industry’s average of 2.47. The Tobacco industry currently sits in the top 28% of all industries according to the Zacks Industry Rank.

Company Performance and Future Prospects

As a key player in the tobacco industry, Philip Morris harbors a vision of a smoke-free future, looking beyond tobacco and nicotine products. The company’s recent earnings call reiterated its full-year earnings per share outlook, expressing confidence in its projections. The company’s solid financial performance reflects in its total shipment volumes, which have increased by 2.2%. The remarkable growth of ZYN in the U.S., which surged by 66%, coupled with the continued strong growth in IQOS, underlines Philip Morris’s commitment to offering diverse and appealing choices to consumers. The company’s dividend payout ratio stands at 84%, with plans to reduce it to 75% over time.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

