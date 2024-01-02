Inefficient Charging Delays Philadelphia’s Electric Vehicle Adoption Progress

Philadelphia’s city-owned electric vehicles (EVs) are causing a surge in wait times at public charging stations, with city employees and everyday motorists patiently queuing to charge their vehicles. This was uncovered in an investigative report by Claudia Vargas of NBC10, exposing an inefficient system where city employees, including those from the Department of Licenses and Inspections (L&I), are often seen waiting or idling in their cars while the charging process, which can take up to an hour, is completed.

City Workers and Charging Stations: A Question of Efficiency

During the waiting period, city employees, rather than engaging in productive work, are seen doing paperwork or watching videos on their phones. This revelation has sparked frustration among motorists who are forced to wait alongside city workers, leading to suggestions that city vehicles should have their own dedicated charging facilities. The city owns 107 chargers for its fleet of 261 EVs but the distribution of these chargers raises serious questions about efficiency. In a perplexing situation, chargers are placed at city buildings that do not house EVs, while the L&I, which boasts the largest fleet of EVs in the city, does not have a single charger at its facilities.

The Cost of Inefficiency

As a result, the city is forced to contract with EVgo for public charging, leading to city employees spending valuable work time charging vehicles and the city incurring elevated charging costs during peak hours. This situation in Philadelphia serves as a stark indicator of the challenges of resource distribution in a rapidly evolving sector. As the federal government continues to invest significantly in expanding the national EV charging infrastructure, the Philadelphia scenario underlines the critical need for careful planning and strategic distribution of resources.

Looking Ahead: The Future of EV Charging

In response to the growing demand for EVs, the Public Utility Commission in Pennsylvania is proposing a policy statement to set rates for electric vehicle charging. This move comes in the wake of a petition filed by a coalition focused on promoting the use of electric vehicles. With industry forecasts predicting that EV sales will account for 45-50 percent of all cars and trucks sold within the next decade, it’s clear that efficient and strategic distribution of charging stations will be a key factor in ensuring the successful transition to cleaner, greener transportation methods.