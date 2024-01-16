Philadelphia Phillies Kick Off Annual Winter Tour, Fostering Community Engagement

The Philadelphia Phillies have once again demonstrated their commitment to the community with the commencement of their annual Winter Tour. The tour, which kicked off on January 15 and will run until January 19, brings Phillies Manager Rob Thomson, along with other Phillies personnel and players, into the heart of the city to engage in a range of charitable and community service activities.

Advertisment

Building Community Through Baseball

The Winter Tour began with an event at the Strawberry Mansion Learning Center, where Phillies personnel volunteered their time. The initiative didn't stop there, as they subsequently hosted a clinic for youth teams from the Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) program. This program offers young people from underserved communities the chance to play baseball, using sport as a conduit for positive social change.

Community Service and Recognition

Advertisment

St. Francis Inn Ministries, an organization dedicated to serving the poor and marginalized of Philadelphia, featured on the Winter Tour itinerary. Phillies representatives served meals alongside the ministry's volunteers, reaffirming the team's commitment to addressing issues of poverty in the city. The tour also included the Philadelphia Sports Writers Awards Banquet where Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola was honored, reflecting the intertwining of community service and sporting excellence.

Engaging with Young Fans

As part of the Winter Tour, the Phillies also made stops at the Lehigh Valley IronPigs for a Phillies Winter Caravan and Clara Barton Elementary School where they hosted a book reading at the Phanatic About Reading Assembly. These events are designed not only to entertain but also to foster a love of reading and education among young fans. This year's Winter Tour exemplifies the Philadelphia Phillies' dedication to not just the game of baseball, but also to their city and its inhabitants.