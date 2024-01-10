en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Philadelphia Grapples with Aftermath of Severe Rainstorm; Kelly Drive Closed

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:31 am EST
Philadelphia Grapples with Aftermath of Severe Rainstorm; Kelly Drive Closed

An unprecedented rainstorm on Tuesday night left Philadelphia grappling with its aftermath, the most notable being the closure of Kelly Drive on Wednesday due to the Schuylkill River breaching its banks. The storm, characterized by its ferocity, unloaded more than 2 inches of rain over Philadelphia and a staggering 4 inches in areas closer to Conshohocken.

Impact of the Rainstorm

The deluge resulted in the Schuylkill River swelling beyond its regular limits, spilling onto the adjacent roadway and rendering conditions unsafe for travel. This led to the authorities shutting down Kelly Drive as a safety measure to avert potential accidents and damage from the encroaching floodwaters. The event has undoubtedly disrupted traffic flow and possibly induced other related complications like property damage and strain on the local infrastructure.

The Consequences of the Flood

The storm’s aftermath has left more than 73,000 customers powerless and significant flooding reported in various regions. Schools have been forced to shut down or delay opening, roads have been closed due to high water levels, and several districts have reported closures. Furthermore, strong winds have exacerbated the situation by causing further damage and power outages across the region.

Current Situation and Future Prospects

The closure of Kelly Drive, a consequence of the Schuylkill River’s overflow, is captured vividly in aerial video footage. The images show the extent of the flooding, with dump trucks barricading the road to deter drivers from attempting to pass. Authorities predict the Schuylkill River will crest in the morning and then recede throughout the day, urging vigilance and caution against navigating through flooded areas. The closure is the third of its kind since mid-December, a testament to the severity of the weather conditions plaguing the region. The Schuylkill is at a minor flood stage and is expected to reach a moderate flood stage later in the day, maintaining that level until midafternoon.

0
United States Weather
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
4 mins ago
Kansas City Chiefs Employ Humor with Hallmark Spoof to Promote Playoff Game
Adding a humorous touch to their promotional strategies, the Kansas City Chiefs have announced the release of a spoof Hallmark movie, engaging their audience with a unique narrative. The spoof features prominent actors Tyler Hynes and Janel Parrish, known for their roles within the Hallmark universe. The Chiefs’ innovative approach to fan engagement and game
Kansas City Chiefs Employ Humor with Hallmark Spoof to Promote Playoff Game
Doha Round of WTO Talks: U.S. Agricultural Policies Under the Spotlight
7 mins ago
Doha Round of WTO Talks: U.S. Agricultural Policies Under the Spotlight
California Governor Signs Bill Mandating Employers to Prevent Workplace Violence
8 mins ago
California Governor Signs Bill Mandating Employers to Prevent Workplace Violence
Power Outages and Weather Woes: NYC Hit by Storm with More to Come
5 mins ago
Power Outages and Weather Woes: NYC Hit by Storm with More to Come
Michigan Trooper Faces Court Over Alleged Assault: A Microcosm of National Debate
5 mins ago
Michigan Trooper Faces Court Over Alleged Assault: A Microcosm of National Debate
NASDAQ Rebounds: A Bullish Resurgence in the Global Equity Market
6 mins ago
NASDAQ Rebounds: A Bullish Resurgence in the Global Equity Market
Latest Headlines
World News
AFMS and AIIMS Embark on a Joint Venture in Medical Research
1 min
AFMS and AIIMS Embark on a Joint Venture in Medical Research
Kazakhstan Takes the Helm of CSTO Permanent Council for 2024
1 min
Kazakhstan Takes the Helm of CSTO Permanent Council for 2024
Steven Gerrard's Swift Response to Gary Neville's 'Tapping Up' Tale
2 mins
Steven Gerrard's Swift Response to Gary Neville's 'Tapping Up' Tale
Canyon-SRAM Reveals Colorful New Kit and Star-Studded Roster for 2024 Season
3 mins
Canyon-SRAM Reveals Colorful New Kit and Star-Studded Roster for 2024 Season
Playful Banter Takes Centre Stage as Jude Bellingham and Pundits Discuss Team of the Year on CBS Sports
3 mins
Playful Banter Takes Centre Stage as Jude Bellingham and Pundits Discuss Team of the Year on CBS Sports
Kansas City Chiefs Employ Humor with Hallmark Spoof to Promote Playoff Game
4 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Employ Humor with Hallmark Spoof to Promote Playoff Game
Tears and Triumphs: The Cyclists' Journey to a Guinness World Record Cook-a-thon
5 mins
Tears and Triumphs: The Cyclists' Journey to a Guinness World Record Cook-a-thon
Michaela McAlonie's Four-Goal Comeback: A New Chapter for Hibs
6 mins
Michaela McAlonie's Four-Goal Comeback: A New Chapter for Hibs
NLEX Road Warriors Keep Playoff Hopes Alive with Hard-Fought Victory
7 mins
NLEX Road Warriors Keep Playoff Hopes Alive with Hard-Fought Victory
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app