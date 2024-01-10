Philadelphia Grapples with Aftermath of Severe Rainstorm; Kelly Drive Closed

An unprecedented rainstorm on Tuesday night left Philadelphia grappling with its aftermath, the most notable being the closure of Kelly Drive on Wednesday due to the Schuylkill River breaching its banks. The storm, characterized by its ferocity, unloaded more than 2 inches of rain over Philadelphia and a staggering 4 inches in areas closer to Conshohocken.

Impact of the Rainstorm

The deluge resulted in the Schuylkill River swelling beyond its regular limits, spilling onto the adjacent roadway and rendering conditions unsafe for travel. This led to the authorities shutting down Kelly Drive as a safety measure to avert potential accidents and damage from the encroaching floodwaters. The event has undoubtedly disrupted traffic flow and possibly induced other related complications like property damage and strain on the local infrastructure.

The Consequences of the Flood

The storm’s aftermath has left more than 73,000 customers powerless and significant flooding reported in various regions. Schools have been forced to shut down or delay opening, roads have been closed due to high water levels, and several districts have reported closures. Furthermore, strong winds have exacerbated the situation by causing further damage and power outages across the region.

Current Situation and Future Prospects

The closure of Kelly Drive, a consequence of the Schuylkill River’s overflow, is captured vividly in aerial video footage. The images show the extent of the flooding, with dump trucks barricading the road to deter drivers from attempting to pass. Authorities predict the Schuylkill River will crest in the morning and then recede throughout the day, urging vigilance and caution against navigating through flooded areas. The closure is the third of its kind since mid-December, a testament to the severity of the weather conditions plaguing the region. The Schuylkill is at a minor flood stage and is expected to reach a moderate flood stage later in the day, maintaining that level until midafternoon.