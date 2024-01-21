Philadelphia Fund Safeguards Black Sacred Sites, Preserving Cultural Heritage Legacy

A groundbreaking initiative, the Philadelphia Fund for Black Sacred Places (PFBSP), has emerged as a beacon of hope for Black congregations in Philadelphia, offering support in preserving their treasured historical religious properties. The three-year project, an alliance between Partners for Sacred Places and the Greater Philadelphia Preservation Alliance, strives to broaden equitable access to high-quality public spaces within local neighborhoods.

Rev. Betsy Ivey at the Helm

The PFBSP is under the watchful stewardship of Rev. Betsy Ivey, a seasoned professional with a rich background in theology and historic preservation. The fund is tailored to cater to the needs of Black communities, a necessity that was starkly highlighted in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd in 2020. It is aimed at transforming religious properties into multi-functional spaces that can cater to community needs beyond just worship.

Financial Aid and Technical Assistance

Eligible Black-led congregations in Philadelphia are encouraged to apply for grants up until January 31, 2024. The fund extends up to $10,000 in planning grants and up to $250,000 in matching grants for capital and program expenses. Alongside financial aid, the grantees will benefit from training, capacity building, and technical assistance, providing comprehensive support.

Backing from William Penn Foundation

Standing firmly behind the initiative is the William Penn Foundation, along with an advisory committee comprising religious and community leaders. They work in conjunction with the Black Clergy of Philadelphia and other Black religious leaders, ensuring that the fund is guided by those who understand the community's needs best.