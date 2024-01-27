Philadelphia Flyers Secure Forward Ryan Poehling with $3.8M Contract Extension

The Philadelphia Flyers have affirmed their faith in forward Ryan Poehling by signing him for another two years in a contract extension worth $3.8 million. The 25-year-old player has proven his mettle during the 2023-24 season, contributing significantly with five goals and nine assists over 45 games. Poehling's journey with the Flyers is a relatively fresh one, having transferred over from the Montreal Canadiens and subsequently, the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Poehling's Stellar Career

Poehling's career trajectory has been noteworthy since his inception into the world of professional ice hockey. The Montreal Canadiens had selected him as the 25th overall pick in 2017. His career has been marked with consistent performance, reflected in the 25 goals and 25 assists he has provided across 183 games played for his previous teams and the Flyers.

A Raise Worth the Performance

The new deal is a significant upgrade from his previous one-year contract with the Flyers, valued at $1.4 million. The average annual value of Poehling's new contract stands at $1.9 million, a testament to the Flyers' commitment to his potential and the value he brings to the team's success. This move is indicative of the team's approach of rewarding their players with contract extensions, reflecting their vision of building a robust, well-rounded roster.

A Responsible Player

Apart from his offensive contributions, Poehling is acknowledged for his responsible play on the ice. His career statistics show more takeaways than giveaways, showcasing his defensive prowess. Moreover, this season has seen an improvement in his face-off percentage, further solidifying his position as a valuable asset to the Flyers.