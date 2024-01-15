Philadelphia Faces Severe 'Pothole Season' Due to Extreme Weather Conditions

Philadelphia, a city known for its vibrant history and unique culture, is gearing up for a challenging season. As winter and spring approach, the city is preparing for a particularly brutal 'pothole season'. This season, traditionally characterized by the appearance and proliferation of potholes due to weather conditions, is expected to be more severe this year due to a combination of heavy rainfall and fluctuating temperatures.

Advertisment

Impending Pothole Crisis

The city's roads, already grappling with issues of deterioration, are likely to worsen further, owing to the weather patterns. The last month of 2023 was one of the wettest Decembers in Philadelphia's meteorological records, with a staggering 7.92 inches of rain pouring down on the city. January has continued the trend, already recording over 3.92 inches of rain. The influx of rainwater is detrimental to the asphalt's integrity, leading to its gradual degradation. The freeze-thaw cycle, a common occurrence with the advent of arctic air, further intensifies the damage, accelerating the formation of potholes.

City's Response and Resident's Role

Responding to this annual crisis, the City of Philadelphia's Streets Department is tasked with the repair and maintenance of the roads. In a 'good year,' the department typically manages to fill fewer than 30,000 potholes. However, in years characterized by adverse weather conditions, this figure can rise to between 50,000 and 70,000. For instance, in 2021, the city filled over 40,000 potholes. It's worth noting that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) also conducts pothole repairs, although it doesn't maintain a record of the number filled.

Residents of Philadelphia play a crucial role in this process. They can report potholes to the city by dialing 311 or submitting an online request. However, this solution often proves to be temporary. Despite the city's best efforts, many potholes reappear year after year, turning into a perennial issue that the city and its residents must contend with.