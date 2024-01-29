Philadelphia 76ers and Stroehmann Bread Honor Educational Mentors in Annual Contest

The annual King or Queen of the Classroom Contest, a collaborative venture between Stroehmann Bread and the Philadelphia 76ers, embarks on its fourth year, with a mission to honor and recognize educational mentors. This contest, featuring Franklin the Dog, the 76ers' mascot, is a celebration of educators' unwavering commitment to fostering academic excellence among their students.

Championing Education and Honoring Mentors

The contest invites students from kindergarten to 12th grade to spotlight mentors who have significantly impacted their academic journey. Students are encouraged to submit short essays detailing the influence these educators have had on their learning experience. This initiative not only pays tribute to the mentors but also provides students an opportunity to articulate their gratitude and admiration toward those who have shaped their education.

The contest prizes serve as a tangible manifestation of appreciation for the winning educators' efforts. Three distinguished mentors, along with their nominating students, will receive a 76ers gift bag, an autographed jersey, and game tickets, amplifying the joy of recognition. Furthermore, the contest provides a $3,000 donation of books to a school of the winners' choice, reinforcing the importance of literacy and learning resources in education.

Community Engagement and Corporate Responsibility

This partnership between the 76ers and Stroehmann Bread, a constituent of Bimbo Bakeries USA, one of the leading baking industry companies, is a testament to the commitment of both organizations to community engagement and corporate responsibility. The contest is open for entries until February 22, 2024, via the 76ers' website, providing ample opportunity for students to nominate their mentors and for the community to join in celebrating these unsung heroes of education.