Phil Dunster and Taylor Zakhar Perez: 30th Annual SAG Awards Ambassadors

In a captivating fusion of talent and responsibility, Phil Dunster and Taylor Zakhar Perez have been bestowed the honor of serving as ambassadors for the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. The ceremony, a beacon of recognition for exceptional performances in film and television, is set to stream live on Netflix on February 24, 2024.

Embodying Professional Values and Positive Influence

The distinguished honor of being a SAG Awards ambassador is not merely a title. It is a testament to the recipients' embodiment of the utmost professional values and their positive influence as role models for the next generation of performers. Dunster, renowned for his role in Ted Lasso, and Perez, who has made waves in the romantic comedy Red, White & Royal Blue, have both demonstrated these qualities in their respective careers.

Dunster's dedication to his craft has earned him nominations for an Emmy and a Critics Choice Award. Perez, on the other hand, has not only captivated audiences with his on-screen charm but has also been a source of inspiration off-screen.

A Glimpse Behind the Curtain

As ambassadors, Dunster and Perez will provide viewers with an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the ceremony. This rare access will offer a unique perspective on the event, allowing viewers to witness the intricate workings of the SAG Awards and the excitement that permeates the atmosphere.

In addition to their behind-the-scenes duties, the ambassadors will also participate in various pre-show events. These appearances will further enrich the SAG Awards experience, providing viewers with engaging content and insightful interactions with the ambassadors.

A Night of Celebration and Anticipation

The annual SAG Awards Ambassador Dinner, presented by Campari, will be held on Feb. 20 at the Michelin-starred Gwen Butcher Shop & Restaurant in Hollywood. This event will serve as a celebration of Dunster and Perez's achievements and their contributions to the industry.

As the countdown to the ceremony begins, anticipation builds for the announcement of the winners. With powerhouse nominations like Barbenheimer, which has received four film nominations, and Succession, which has garnered five television nods, the competition is fierce. The Ted Lasso cast, including Dunster, is also in the running for a SAG Award for outstanding ensemble in a comedy series.

Barbra Streisand will be honored with the 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award, adding an extra layer of prestige to the ceremony. As the world tunes in to the live stream on Netflix on February 24, 2024, the spotlight will shine on the ambassadors, nominees, and winners, celebrating their accomplishments and the enduring power of performance.

