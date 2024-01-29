Kyle Atkins-Weltman, an astute PhD student at Oklahoma State University, has made a monumental discovery that will reshape the narrative of prehistoric biodiversity. While perusing a collection of small foot and leg bone fossils during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, Atkins-Weltman stumbled upon a find that was more than just ordinary.

An Unanticipated Discovery

Initially, Atkins-Weltman assumed the bones belonged to an already identified species of dinosaur. However, upon closer and more meticulous examination, he realized that these fossils were a representation of something entirely novel. The bones belonged to a hitherto unknown species of dinosaur, now christened as Eoneophron infernalis.

Understanding Eoneophron Infernalis

The newly discovered dinosaur is believed to have borne a bird-like appearance, weighing approximately 150 pounds and standing as tall as an average human. Eoneophron infernalis is conjectured to have roamed North America around 68 million years ago, during the Cretaceous Period. Evidence points towards this prehistoric creature being covered in feathers, including wing-like feathers adorning its forelimbs and tail.

A Homage to Pharaoh

The name Eoneophron infernalis, which translates to 'pharaoh's chicken from Hell,' is not a random choice. It is a tribute to Atkins-Weltman's beloved pet lizard named Pharaoh. The discovery of this new species was a landmark moment for the young PhD student. He expressed his exhilaration, stating he was virtually at a loss for words and felt his heart skip a beat upon receiving confirmation of the new species.

Atkins-Weltman chose not to name the dinosaur after himself, a common practice in the field of paleontology. Instead, he decided to immortalize his pet, thus ensuring that Pharaoh's name would echo in the annals of paleontological history.

The discovery of Eoneophron infernalis marks a significant milestone in the understanding of dinosaur species and their evolution. It also underlines the importance of constant exploration and examination in the field of paleontology, even in tumultuous times such as a global pandemic.