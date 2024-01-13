en English
Fashion

Pharrell Williams Unveils Luxury Sandwich Bag for Louis Vuitton

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:43 pm EST
Pharrell Williams Unveils Luxury Sandwich Bag for Louis Vuitton

Pharrell Williams, the newly minted men’s creative director at Louis Vuitton, has debuted a luxury sandwich bag as his first statement piece, a testament to his innovative approach to fashion design. Retailing for a staggering $3,130, this unique accessory takes its inspiration from the humble paper sandwich bag. Yet, with its cowhide leather construction, it transforms a mundane item into a piece of high-end art.

From the Runway to the Streets

The sandwich bag first caught fashion enthusiasts’ eyes on the runway during Williams’ collection showcase on Paris’s Pont Neuf. Its design stays true to the classic shape and color of a traditional sandwich bag, but the use of cowhide leather brings a luxurious twist. Furthermore, the bag features the iconic Louis Vuitton lettering and a blue fastening that recalls the grosgrain handles found on the brand’s shopping bags.

Exclusive Availability

This high-fashion accessory became available on January 4, but only at one location: Louis Vuitton’s West Hollywood pop-up store. The exclusivity of the release only adds to the allure and prestige of owning this unique piece.

Everyday Items Turned High-End Luxury

Louis Vuitton is no stranger to reimagining everyday objects as luxury items. The brand has previously turned a checkered plastic laundry bag into a fashion statement in their Spring-Summer 2007 collection and a paint can into a cross-body bag, a design attributed to the late Virgil Abloh. This trend is not exclusive to Louis Vuitton, as designers like Ashish Gupta have also transformed common items into luxury fashion statements.

However, such designs often court controversy and ridicule as they blur the line between art and absurdity. A case in point is Balenciaga’s $2,145 bag, which bore an uncanny resemblance to Ikea’s 99 cent Frakta bag. The similarity sparked a viral reaction on social media, demonstrating that the fashion world’s penchant for elevating the ordinary can sometimes backfire.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

