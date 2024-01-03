en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Pharmacy Sale to Walgreens Sparks Petition for Investigation

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:49 am EST
Pharmacy Sale to Walgreens Sparks Petition for Investigation

In a surprising turn of events, Michael Spinn, the erstwhile owner of the prominent Bryson City Pharmacy and Robbinsville Pharmacy, has relinquished his businesses to the pharmaceutical giant, Walgreens. Despite recording one of his most profitable years in 2023, Spinn cited inexorable challenges with profitability as the primary impetus behind the sale. The key issues underscored by Spinn were dwindling insurance reimbursements and a surge in underwater claims.

Abrupt Closure Sparks Concern

The abrupt cessation of Bryson City Pharmacy operations sent ripples of consternation among the local residents. Many were taken aback by the sudden transition of their prescriptions to Walgreens, a move that was executed without prior notice or consultation. This unexpected shift has left the customers grappling with the new system and questioning the motives behind the sudden sale.

A Plea for Investigation

In response to the sale and subsequent closure, customers have rallied together, seeking recourse through legal channels. A petition has been launched, making an earnest request to State Attorney General Josh Stein to delve into the acquisition by Walgreens. The petition signifies the community’s concern on the impact of such acquisitions on local businesses and their plea for justice.

Waiting for an Official Response

News 13 made attempts to reach out to Stein’s office to obtain an official statement on the matter. Despite these efforts, there has been no response from the State Attorney General’s office at the time of reporting. As the situation develops, the residents of Bryson City and Robbinsville anxiously await a response, hoping for a thorough investigation into the matter.

0
Business United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

COVID-19 Lockdowns: UK Hospitality Industry Loses 87 Million Pints of Beer

By Nitish Verma

Billups Acquires Outsight: A Strategic Expansion in the OOH Landscape

By Mazhar Abbas

The Rising Stars of Gluten-Free: Oats, Quinoa, Chickpeas, and More

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Simply Good Foods: Awaiting the Q4 Earnings Release with High Expectations

By BNN Correspondents

PepsiCo Accused of Misleading the Public and Damaging the Environment ...
@Business · 46 seconds
PepsiCo Accused of Misleading the Public and Damaging the Environment ...
heart comment 0
Regions Bank Launches ‘Women + Wealth’ Program for Financial Empowerment

By Nimrah Khatoon

Regions Bank Launches 'Women + Wealth' Program for Financial Empowerment
T-Mobile Raises the Bar with Hulu Inclusion in Go5G Next Plan

By BNN Correspondents

T-Mobile Raises the Bar with Hulu Inclusion in Go5G Next Plan
Talkspace Advocates Mental Health Focus with ‘Go Head First Into 2024’ Campaign

By BNN Correspondents

Talkspace Advocates Mental Health Focus with 'Go Head First Into 2024' Campaign
US Bankruptcy Filings Witness Significant Surge in 2023

By Safak Costu

US Bankruptcy Filings Witness Significant Surge in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Oakland's Police Chief Conundrum: Increasing Crime Rate Amid Political Tensions
21 seconds
Oakland's Police Chief Conundrum: Increasing Crime Rate Amid Political Tensions
Timberwolves Seek to Extend Winning Streak in Clash with Pelicans
27 seconds
Timberwolves Seek to Extend Winning Streak in Clash with Pelicans
The Rising Stars of Gluten-Free: Oats, Quinoa, Chickpeas, and More
30 seconds
The Rising Stars of Gluten-Free: Oats, Quinoa, Chickpeas, and More
Erne Gaels Appoints Declan Bonner as Senior Manager Ahead of 2024 Season
1 min
Erne Gaels Appoints Declan Bonner as Senior Manager Ahead of 2024 Season
Congress Members Profit from Stock Market Trades: Unusual Whales Report
1 min
Congress Members Profit from Stock Market Trades: Unusual Whales Report
Talkspace Advocates Mental Health Focus with 'Go Head First Into 2024' Campaign
2 mins
Talkspace Advocates Mental Health Focus with 'Go Head First Into 2024' Campaign
Talkspace's New Campaign Challenges Traditional New Year's Resolutions, Advocates Mental Health Prioritization
3 mins
Talkspace's New Campaign Challenges Traditional New Year's Resolutions, Advocates Mental Health Prioritization
The Critical Role of Neuromuscular Monitoring in Anesthesia
3 mins
The Critical Role of Neuromuscular Monitoring in Anesthesia
Tennessee's SNAP Benefits Processing Delays: A Crisis Unfolding
4 mins
Tennessee's SNAP Benefits Processing Delays: A Crisis Unfolding
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
20 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
35 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app