Pharmacy Sale to Walgreens Sparks Petition for Investigation

In a surprising turn of events, Michael Spinn, the erstwhile owner of the prominent Bryson City Pharmacy and Robbinsville Pharmacy, has relinquished his businesses to the pharmaceutical giant, Walgreens. Despite recording one of his most profitable years in 2023, Spinn cited inexorable challenges with profitability as the primary impetus behind the sale. The key issues underscored by Spinn were dwindling insurance reimbursements and a surge in underwater claims.

Abrupt Closure Sparks Concern

The abrupt cessation of Bryson City Pharmacy operations sent ripples of consternation among the local residents. Many were taken aback by the sudden transition of their prescriptions to Walgreens, a move that was executed without prior notice or consultation. This unexpected shift has left the customers grappling with the new system and questioning the motives behind the sudden sale.

A Plea for Investigation

In response to the sale and subsequent closure, customers have rallied together, seeking recourse through legal channels. A petition has been launched, making an earnest request to State Attorney General Josh Stein to delve into the acquisition by Walgreens. The petition signifies the community’s concern on the impact of such acquisitions on local businesses and their plea for justice.

Waiting for an Official Response

News 13 made attempts to reach out to Stein’s office to obtain an official statement on the matter. Despite these efforts, there has been no response from the State Attorney General’s office at the time of reporting. As the situation develops, the residents of Bryson City and Robbinsville anxiously await a response, hoping for a thorough investigation into the matter.