Pharmacist Celebrates Birthday By Paying for Patients’ Co-Pays

In a heartwarming display of compassion, Dr. Laura Smith, a pharmacist at Fred Meyers pharmacy on 2855 Broadway St NE, decided to mark her 45th birthday in a distinctly altruistic fashion. On December 19, she reached into her own pocket and paid $500 to cover the co-payments of patients at the pharmacy.

Altruism in the Face of Financial Struggles

Aware of the financial struggles many of her customers face, especially during the festive season, Smith purchased a gift card and instructed her team to use it to pay for the co-payments until the funds ran out. This gracious act lasted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., bringing unexpected relief to several customers.

Inspiration and Impact

Inspired by talk radio shows discussing the benefits of altruism and companies that pay for their employees’ meals, Smith, a resident of West Salem, felt compelled to give back. It may have been her first time initiating such a donation during work, but Smith is no stranger to charitable actions. She has a history of philanthropy, including donating to St. Joseph’s Church in Salem and participating in Toys for Tots with her daughter.

Reception and Reflection

Customers were surprised and grateful for Smith’s act of generosity, and many returned later to express their gratitude to Smith and her staff. Reflecting on the joy of giving, Smith stressed the emotional satisfaction derived from helping others, a feeling that far outweighs the pleasure of self-indulgence. She also emphasized the difficult decisions people face during the holidays, torn between buying gifts or necessities such as food or medication. Her act of kindness not only eased some of these burdens but also served as a testament of care from the pharmacy staff to their customers.

Regulatory Compliance and a Message of Care

To ensure her donation complied with insurance regulations, Smith cleverly employed a gift card to pay the co-pays. This act was more than a financial reprieve—it was a message of empathy and support from the pharmacy staff to the customers. Smith underscored the importance of demonstrating to customers that the staff genuinely cares and is trying to help, especially during challenging times when impatience can strain interactions in the service industry.