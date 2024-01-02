PGT Innovations Receives Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal from Miter Brands

In a surprising twist, PGT Innovations, a market leader in the premium windows and doors sector, has received an unsolicited acquisition proposal from Miter Brands. The proposal offers $41.50 per share in cash for all outstanding shares of PGT Innovations, outbidding the previous offer from Masonite International Corp.

A Shift in Acquisition Proposals

The new proposal arrives on the heels of PGT Innovations entering into a concrete agreement with Masonite International Corp on December 18, 2023. Masonite had agreed to acquire the company for $41.00 per share in cash and Masonite stock—a deal that significantly exceeded PGTI’s closing stock price prior to the announcement. Now, Miter Brands’ higher offer could potentially change the course of this acquisition.

Board Deliberation and Shareholder Guidance

PGT Innovations’ Board of Directors, assisted by financial and legal advisors, will meticulously review Miter Brands’ proposal to evaluate its superiority over Masonite’s offer. The company has urged its shareholders to refrain from taking any action until the board concludes its review. During this process, Evercore is serving as the exclusive financial advisor to PGT Innovations, with legal counsel provided by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP.

Implications for PGT Innovations

This unsolicited proposal could potentially reshape the future of PGT Innovations. The Board’s decision will not only impact the company’s ownership but could also influence its standing in the premium windows and doors industry. With two formidable companies vying for its acquisition, the coming days will indeed be decisive for PGT Innovations and its shareholders.