en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

PGT Innovations Inc. Faces Potential Acquisition Twist with Miter Brands’ Proposal

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:06 pm EST
PGT Innovations Inc. Faces Potential Acquisition Twist with Miter Brands’ Proposal

PGT Innovations Inc., a prime manufacturer of premium windows and doors, finds itself at the center of a corporate tug-of-war. The company has received an unsolicited acquisition proposition from Miter Brands, offering $41.50 per share in cash. This intriguing twist comes in the wake of PGT Innovations’ definitive agreement with Masonite International Corp for a cash and stock acquisition at $41.00 per share.

A Corporate Chess Game

The original agreement with Masonite, announced on December 18, 2023, was calculated on the closing trading price as of December 15, 2023. This deal represented a hefty 56.5% premium over the common stock price of PGT Innovations as of October 9, 2023. With Miter Brands’ unexpected entry into the field, PGT Innovations is poised for a potential shift in the game’s dynamics.

On The Drawing Board

As the stakes rise, the Board of Directors of PGT Innovations, supported by financial and legal advisors, will scrutinize Miter Brands’ offer. The objective is to ascertain whether the new proposal could potentially eclipse Masonite’s deal, thereby becoming a superior proposal. The team entrusted with this critical decision-making includes Evercore, acting as the financial advisor, and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, serving as the legal counsel.

A Wait-and-Watch Phase

In light of the unfolding situation, shareholders of PGT Innovations have been advised to stay their hand, refraining from any action until further notice. The company’s statement also carries a warning on forward-looking statements, reminding stakeholders of the inherent uncertainties of such predictions based on current plans, which may be subject to change due to various influencing factors.

0
Business United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Pomerantz LLP Investigates Maison Solutions Following Damning Hindenburg Research Report

By BNN Correspondents

Commodity Markets Experience Fluctuations Amid Global Tensions

By Salman Khan

Chicago Grapples with Post-Holiday Waste Surge: An Environmental Concern

By Olalekan Adigun

Blumberg Advisory Group Unveils Extended Warranty Audit Service for OEMs

By Rafia Tasleem

Ancestry CEO Deb Liu's Vision for 2024: Preserving Family Stories and ...
@Business · 2 mins
Ancestry CEO Deb Liu's Vision for 2024: Preserving Family Stories and ...
heart comment 0
Pomerantz LLP Investigates Milestone Pharmaceuticals Following FDA Setback and Stock Plunge

By Olalekan Adigun

Pomerantz LLP Investigates Milestone Pharmaceuticals Following FDA Setback and Stock Plunge
Nestl SA: A Year of Stagnation, Yet Strong Potential for Investors

By Dil Bar Irshad

Nestl SA: A Year of Stagnation, Yet Strong Potential for Investors
India’s Economic Outlook: A Journey Towards Robust Growth

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's Economic Outlook: A Journey Towards Robust Growth
Philadelphia’s Electric Vehicles: Inefficient Charging Causing Delays

By Salman Akhtar

Philadelphia's Electric Vehicles: Inefficient Charging Causing Delays
Latest Headlines
World News
77-Year-Old Drag Racer and His Rare Cobra Jet Mustang: A Tale of Enduring Passion
41 seconds
77-Year-Old Drag Racer and His Rare Cobra Jet Mustang: A Tale of Enduring Passion
Pakistan Must Prioritize Human Capital Development for Economic Growth
1 min
Pakistan Must Prioritize Human Capital Development for Economic Growth
Junior Safety Yam Banks Enters Transfer Portal, Signaling Change for South Alabama Jaguars
2 mins
Junior Safety Yam Banks Enters Transfer Portal, Signaling Change for South Alabama Jaguars
Critical Shortage of Anti-Rabies Vaccines Hits Pakistan's Sindh Province
2 mins
Critical Shortage of Anti-Rabies Vaccines Hits Pakistan's Sindh Province
Israeli Supreme Court Strikes Down Law Limiting its Power: Ripple Effects Amid Ongoing War
3 mins
Israeli Supreme Court Strikes Down Law Limiting its Power: Ripple Effects Amid Ongoing War
Stephen Walt Foresees Intensified Middle East Conflict in 2024
3 mins
Stephen Walt Foresees Intensified Middle East Conflict in 2024
Political Power Plays: Haley Targets DeSantis, DCCC Launches Ad Against Pilip, and Congress Postpones Decisions
4 mins
Political Power Plays: Haley Targets DeSantis, DCCC Launches Ad Against Pilip, and Congress Postpones Decisions
Himaly Mini Exercise Bike: A Convenient and Effective Fitness Solution
5 mins
Himaly Mini Exercise Bike: A Convenient and Effective Fitness Solution
2023: A Pivotal Year for Glaucoma Research and Treatment
5 mins
2023: A Pivotal Year for Glaucoma Research and Treatment
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
4 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
4 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
4 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app