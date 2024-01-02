PGT Innovations Inc. Faces Potential Acquisition Twist with Miter Brands’ Proposal

PGT Innovations Inc., a prime manufacturer of premium windows and doors, finds itself at the center of a corporate tug-of-war. The company has received an unsolicited acquisition proposition from Miter Brands, offering $41.50 per share in cash. This intriguing twist comes in the wake of PGT Innovations’ definitive agreement with Masonite International Corp for a cash and stock acquisition at $41.00 per share.

A Corporate Chess Game

The original agreement with Masonite, announced on December 18, 2023, was calculated on the closing trading price as of December 15, 2023. This deal represented a hefty 56.5% premium over the common stock price of PGT Innovations as of October 9, 2023. With Miter Brands’ unexpected entry into the field, PGT Innovations is poised for a potential shift in the game’s dynamics.

On The Drawing Board

As the stakes rise, the Board of Directors of PGT Innovations, supported by financial and legal advisors, will scrutinize Miter Brands’ offer. The objective is to ascertain whether the new proposal could potentially eclipse Masonite’s deal, thereby becoming a superior proposal. The team entrusted with this critical decision-making includes Evercore, acting as the financial advisor, and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, serving as the legal counsel.

A Wait-and-Watch Phase

In light of the unfolding situation, shareholders of PGT Innovations have been advised to stay their hand, refraining from any action until further notice. The company’s statement also carries a warning on forward-looking statements, reminding stakeholders of the inherent uncertainties of such predictions based on current plans, which may be subject to change due to various influencing factors.