Pfizer Announces Layoffs at New York Site Despite Record 2022 Earnings

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:42 am EST
Pfizer Announces Layoffs at New York Site Despite Record 2022 Earnings

Pharmaceutical titan Pfizer has declared a significant reduction in its workforce at its Rockland County, New York facility. The layoffs, impacting nearly 300 employees, or 28 percent of the site’s staff, are set to commence on February 12, 2024, with every one of the 285 affected employees expected to be jobless by March 25.

Earnings Spike and Projected Decline

In an ironic twist, this staff reduction follows the company’s record-breaking earnings of $100 billion in 2022. These figures were substantially propelled by the sales of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and the antiviral pill, Paxlovid. Despite this financial high, Pfizer has projected a potential decrease in revenue of up to 33 percent in 2023.

‘Economic’ Reasons Behind the Layoffs

In a WARN notice issued by the company, the layoffs are attributed to ‘Economic’ reasons, though further specifics were not provided. The Pearl River site, which currently houses 1,012 workers, will see this layoff strategy impact about 28 percent of its workforce. However, the remaining 72 percent of the staff appears to be safe, at least for the time being.

Regional Economic Downswing

These layoffs arrive in the wake of an economic downturn following the highly profitable period during the pandemic. The Hudson Valley region, in particular, has already witnessed the closure of over 100 businesses during the peak of the pandemic. Additionally, Pfizer has also initiated a lawsuit against the Town of Orangetown, challenging the assessed value of its existing Pearl River holdings. The company also has plans to invest a substantial $470 million to renovate its existing facilities and construct a new building by 2026.

The layoffs appear to be a part of a cost-cutting campaign triggered by a dip in demand for the company’s COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty and antiviral Paxlovid, as well as COVID-related inventory write-offs and $4.2 billion in lost revenue from the planned return of millions of Paxlovid doses from the U.S. government.

Business Economy United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

