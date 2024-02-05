Petersen Health Care Faces Foreclosure Over $51 Million Debt

In what stands as a significant blow to the health care sector, Petersen Health Care, a renowned nursing home and assisted living company based in Peoria, is grappling with foreclosure proceedings for seventeen of its facilities. The proceedings have been triggered by unpaid debts that mount up to a staggering $51 million, casting a shadow on the company's future.

Legal Battle Unfolds

The foreclosure proceedings have been initiated amidst two separate federal court cases by creditors X-Caliber Funding and Capital Funding. X-Caliber Funding's case, which involves eight facilities, alleges a default on loans amounting to more than $31.2 million since December 29, 2023. In response to the situation, Michael Flanagan was appointed as the court-appointed receiver, an action that Petersen Health Care has contested. The company alleges aggressive actions were taken by the lender, including placing facilities into receivership without prior knowledge, adding a layer of complexity to the situation.

Ransomware Attack and Financial Disruptions

According to X-Caliber Funding, Petersen Health Care was hit by a ransomware attack in fall 2023, causing a significant disruption to their billing systems and overall finances. The lender also accuses the company of diverting cash to sustain other facilities, an action they claim jeopardizes the health and safety of residents.

Capital Funding's Case

In a separate case, Capital Funding alleges failure on Petersen's part to repay more than $19 million in loans insured by the Housing and Urban Development (HUD), thereby putting nine facilities at risk. They, too, seek a court-appointed receiver, further escalating the crisis.

A Glimpse of the Future

With the financial strain mounting, Petersen Health Care is reportedly considering bankruptcy but has been unable to secure insurance. Citing inadequate state and federal funding and staffing issues as primary factors contributing to their financial woes, the company is currently working with lenders in a bid to regain management of the facilities. The grim situation underscores the challenges in the health care sector and the urgent need for sustainable solutions.