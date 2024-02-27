Peter Wright to Engage Adults, Teens at Liberty Baptist Church Event, March 3

Liberty Baptist Church in Van Wert is set to welcome Peter Wright, the esteemed director of Recruitment and Alumni Services at Maranatha Baptist University, on Sunday, March 3. Wright, known for his dynamic leadership in youth ministry and music, will present an informative session during the Sunday School hour, followed by a sermon in the morning worship service, marking a significant event for both church members and the wider community.

Insightful Session and Sermon

At 9:30 a.m., attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage with Wright in the Fellowship Hall, where he will deliver an insightful presentation tailored for both adults and teens. His session, designed to inspire and inform, will include a brief video showcasing his work and ministry. Following this, Wright will lead the morning worship service at 10:45 a.m. with a sermon expected to resonate with all who attend. This event underscores Liberty Baptist Church's commitment to fostering a deep sense of community and spiritual growth among its congregation and visitors.

Wright's Diverse Background

Peter Wright's journey in ministry and education is both extensive and diverse. Prior to his current role at Maranatha Baptist University, Wright served as an assistant pastor in youth and music at Faith Baptist Church in Danville, Illinois, and taught at Maranatha Baptist Bible Institute. His leadership extends to the youth ministry at Fellowship Baptist Church in Watertown, where he continues to make a profound impact. Wright's passion for music ministry often involves his family, showcasing a personal dedication to worship through song. Beyond his ministry work, Wright has a varied set of interests, including aviation, golf, tennis, and snow skiing, reflecting a well-rounded persona that resonates with many.

Event Details and Public Invitation

The event at Liberty Baptist Church is open to the public and free of charge, inviting individuals and families to partake in a morning of spiritual enrichment and community engagement. For those interested in attending, further details are available on the church's Facebook page. This event not only highlights Wright's commitment to ministry and education but also Liberty Baptist Church's role as a gathering place for meaningful discourse and spiritual development.

As Peter Wright prepares to share his insights and experiences, attendees can anticipate a memorable experience that strengthens faith, fosters community bonds, and encourages personal growth. Liberty Baptist Church's welcoming of such a distinguished speaker reaffirms its dedication to offering enriching experiences for its congregation and the broader community.