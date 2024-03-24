Pete Davidson, Colin Jost Transform Staten Island Ferry: Luxury Venue Unveiled

Pete Davidson and Colin Jost have embarked on an ambitious project to convert a decommissioned Staten Island Ferry into a floating entertainment hub. Purchasing the vessel for $280,000 in 2022, the duo, alongside architect Ron Castellano, are steering the renovation towards a grand $34 million makeover, featuring hotel rooms, restaurants, and bars, with the potential for bi-coastal operations between New York and Miami.

Advertisment

Reviving a City Icon

Castellano's vision encompasses a versatile space that marries luxury with the ferry's historical essence. The design includes six bars, two restaurants, and 24 hotel rooms, each equipped with a private sundeck. While a pool is under consideration, the current focus remains on maximizing the 65,000 square feet of space to ensure a blend of comfort and entertainment. Despite the initial reticence due to the daunting scale of the project, Davidson and Jost's hands-on involvement has kept the momentum going, with design meetings fluctuating based on the project’s needs.

Challenges and Optimism

Advertisment

Transforming a massive ferry into a vibrant entertainment venue is no small feat. Early on, the project seemed more like a comedic misadventure, with Davidson humorously noting their impulsive purchase decision. However, the tone has shifted to one of determination and optimism. The team faces logistical challenges, including deciding on a permanent docking location and ensuring the structural integrity of the ferry for its new purpose. Yet, Davidson's vision of a lively space that contributes to New York City's cultural tapestry remains a guiding light for the project.

A New Horizon for Entertainment

As the renovation progresses, the Staten Island Ferry project represents more than just an entertainment venue; it's a testament to Davidson and Jost's commitment to revitalizing a piece of New York history. With plans to host events and possibly shuttle between New York and Miami, the ferry is poised to become a unique attraction. While the full impact of this venture remains to be seen, its progression from a whimsical idea to a tangible reality underscores the transformative power of vision, collaboration, and sheer will.