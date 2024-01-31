Petco Love Invests in Animal Lifesaving Initiatives in Central Oregon

The Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) has received a major boost in its life-saving initiatives for animals, thanks to a generous $5,000 grant from Petco Love. This national nonprofit organization, established in 1999, has a rich history of contributing towards adoption and life-saving actions, with investments amounting to an impressive $375 million. These efforts have aided in the adoption of 6.75 million pets across over 4,000 organizations.

Petco Love's Lifesaving Initiatives

This investment in HSCO is part of a larger $15 million plan by Petco Love. This plan is designed to empower local organizations across the nation in their mission to prevent unnecessary pet euthanasia. In addition to its financial investments, Petco Love has introduced Petco Love Lost, a state-of-the-art lost and found pet database. This innovative platform uses image-recognition technology to reunite lost pets with their owners.

Impact on HSCO's Community Animal Program

The grant has had a profound impact on HSCO's Community Animal Program (CAP). It enabled them to vaccinate and sterilize 89 community cats, effectively doubling their capacity for spaying/neutering and vaccinating in May and June of 2023. This is a significant step forward in reducing pet overpopulation in Central Oregon.

HSCO's Role in Animal Welfare

HSCO has been a Socially Conscious Shelter since 1961. It works in collaboration with partners and the local community to provide resources and services to improve animal welfare. Their programs include adoptions, family reunifications, and a pet food bank. Through partnerships like the one with Petco Love, HSCO provides support for over 2,000 companion pets each year.