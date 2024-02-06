Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy: A Love Story Born on Broadway and Blossomed on DWTS

From the glowing lights of Broadway to the glittering ballroom of 'Dancing With the Stars' (DWTS), the love story of professional dancers Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy has often unfolded in the public eye. The couple, who first met on Broadway and later became household names on DWTS, have not only charmed audiences with their dance moves but also their enduring romance.

Meeting on Broadway, Shining on DWTS

Maksim, a native of Ukraine, and Peta, hailing from New Zealand, crossed paths on the Broadway production 'Burn the Floor'. Maksim played a crucial role in Peta's journey, assisting her in obtaining her first U.S. visa. Their shared love for dance led them to DWTS, where they quickly became fan favorites.

A Love Story with Twists and Turns

Their relationship has experienced its share of ups and downs. After a brief breakup in 2013, the two rekindled their romance and announced their reunion in 2015. The same year, in a moment as dramatic as any on DWTS, Maksim proposed to Peta during a performance of his show 'Sway: A Dance Trilogy'.

Marriage, Family, and Challenges

In January 2017, the couple welcomed their son, Shai Alexander, into the world. A few months later, in July, they exchanged vows at the picturesque Oheka Castle in Long Island, New York. Despite the challenges thrown their way, including Maksim's harrowing experience of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and the global COVID-19 pandemic, the couple's bond remained unbroken.

The Journey of Parenthood

After their marriage, the couple embarked on a new journey of parenthood. Despite unsuccessful attempts at IVF, their love and resilience saw them through. Peta made her return to DWTS in its 31st season after a hiatus, although she was eliminated in the first week. Today, they continue to share their lives and love story with the world, embodying the grace and tenacity they display on the dance floor.