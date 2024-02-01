PETA Advocates for Animal Empathy Education Following Unusual Teen Incident in Provo

In an unprecedented event in Provo, Utah, a 17-year-old individual was seized by local authorities for attaching fish to automated teller machines (ATMs) and other objects, including a police patrol car. This peculiar act, repeated approximately 13 times, has sparked a response from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), advocating for the introduction of animal empathy education in the Provo School District.

PETA's Appeal for Animal Empathy Education

PETA's humane education division, TeachKind, dispatched an urgent letter to the school district, stressing the essence of instilling compassion for animals in school curricula. The letter proposes that fostering such empathy might significantly benefit not only the animals but also enhance students' academic performance and personal growth.

'Empathy Now' Program and Cognitive Abilities of Fish

To support their initiative, TeachKind provided free educational resources, including PETA's 'Empathy Now' program. This trauma-informed guide is designed to address and prevent violence against animals by youth. In a surprising revelation, PETA underscored the cognitive capabilities of fish, asserting that they are intelligent, sociable, and possess cultural traditions and long memories.

Link between Animal Cruelty and Human Violence

The organization alluded to a connection between animal cruelty and potential violence against humans, noting a recurring pattern among violent offenders. As part of their outreach, PETA has planned to distribute fish-free filets to Timpview High School to further emphasize their message. The Provo City School District had not issued a response to these requests for comments at the time this report was filed.