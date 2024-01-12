en English
Business

Pet Domestic Expands Premier Pet Waste Removal Service to Baltimore

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:59 am EST
Pet Domestic Expands Premier Pet Waste Removal Service to Baltimore

McLean-based pet waste removal company, Pet Domestic, has charted a new course for expansion—Baltimore. Following a triumphant year marked by over 450 5-star Google reviews and a burgeoning reputation in Northern Virginia, the company is set to offer its premier dog pooper scooper service to a wider customer base in Baltimore. A service that is not only a convenience for busy families and businesses but also a commitment to cleaner and healthier lawns.

Tailoring to the Busy Modern Life

In an era where time is often in short supply, Pet Domestic delivers a solution that fits seamlessly into the busy lives of families and businesses. Their services, available on weekdays, ensure customers can bask in the benefits of a waste-free lawn, all without lifting a finger. The company’s focus on convenience extends beyond its services; they have streamlined their process for service sign up into a simple 3-step procedure.

Cementing Trust with Safety and Reliability

But the company’s appeal isn’t solely based on convenience. A foundational aspect of Pet Domestic’s operations is its commitment to safety and reliability. All employees are subject to background checks, ensuring that the trust customers place in them is well-founded. Further strengthening this trust is their $2 million insurance policy, a testament to their dedication to customer protection.

From McLean to Baltimore: A Step Towards Cleaner Communities

With its expansion to Baltimore, Pet Domestic aims to replicate the success it has enjoyed in McLean and surrounding areas. The company’s mission to help local communities maintain cleaner and healthier lawns is set to benefit a larger demographic. Pet Domestic is contactable via phone, email, or their website for quotes, marking the beginning of their journey to transform Baltimore’s yards into cleaner, healthier spaces.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

