Personalis Inc: Stock Drops Amid Revenue Growth Forecasts

Personalis Inc (NASDAQ:PSNL), a NASDAQ-listed company, ended the last trading session with a drop in its stock price by -8.67%, closing at $1.37. Despite this recent dip, the stock has made significant progress from its 52-week low of $0.89, marking a rise of 35.04%, yet trailing considerably behind its 52-week high of $4.31, which signifies a decrease of -214.6%. The company's market valuation is currently pegged at $67.17 million.

Over the past week and the last 30 days, the stock has demonstrated a downward trend, with losses of -8.67% and -21.71% respectively. This contributes to a year-to-date decrease of -34.76%. The short interest in Personalis Inc stands at 0.9 million shares, indicating a short covering period of 1.43 days. This performance has placed Personalis Inc behind its industry peers over the last six months, with a decrease of -35.38%, and its year-to-date growth rate is lagging the industry average.

Analysts' Forecast and Earnings Report

Despite the downward trend, analysts predict revenue growth for Personalis Inc in the current and next quarters. They project a 12.90% increase in revenue for the fiscal year. However, the company has witnessed an estimated annual earnings decline of -26.59% over the past five years. Projections suggest a further annual decrease of -13.70% over the next five years. The much-anticipated earnings report for Personalis Inc is projected to be out between February 21 and February 26.

Dividend and Business Overview

Personalis Inc does not offer a dividend, maintaining a yield of 0.00%, consistent with its five-year average. The company operates as a cancer genomics firm, providing sequencing and data analysis services for cancer therapies and genetic research programs. Institutional investors like LPL Financial LLC and Howland Capital Management LLC have increased their stakes in the company, reflecting a certain level of confidence in its operations despite the downward trend in stock performance.