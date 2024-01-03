en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Persistent Flooding Issues Plague Palm Bay Despite Infrastructure Efforts

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:31 pm EST
Persistent Flooding Issues Plague Palm Bay Despite Infrastructure Efforts

Cindy Wasden, a long-time resident of Palm Bay, Florida, has been grappling with persistent flooding problems around her home, a plight shared by many others in her community. A city with a history of flooding, Palm Bay’s infrastructure is visibly strained, with its aging stormwater system struggling to manage even moderate rainfall.

Longstanding Infrastructure Challenges

The city’s infrastructure challenges are not a recent development. Since 2017, the city council raised stormwater fees in an attempt to address the issue. The funds were earmarked for the repair and maintenance of about 12,000 deteriorating pipes and culverts. However, despite these efforts, problems persist, with Cindy’s street being no exception.

Current Situation: No Deficiencies Found

Reports of standing water in the ditches around Cindy’s property led to suggestions that the pipes near her home might be clogged or even collapsed. Yet, a city spokesperson informed that an inspection found the pipes clear of any blockages. The spokesperson explained that the swales are designed to retain water until it naturally seeps into the subsoil, a process the city considers normal.

No Plans for Pipe Replacement

With the city’s denial of any deficiencies in the system, and an absence of plans to replace the pipes, residents are left with no alternative but to adapt to the current circumstances. This response has left Cindy and others in her situation dissatisfied. They feel abandoned, having to contend with the flooding issues without any further assistance from the city.

0
United States Weather
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

High-Speed Chase Across State Lines Ends in Arrest of 64-Year-Old Man

By BNN Correspondents

Groundbreaking Ceremony Marks Arrival of First Tru by Hilton Hotel in Bristol, Tennessee

By BNN Correspondents

Aaron Fine: A Beacon of Leadership and Dedication on the Basketball Court

By Salman Khan

SES AI Targets Urban Air Mobility Market with Lithium-Metal Cells

By Justice Nwafor

Urgent Alert: Dawson County Teen, Jeffery Bost, Missing Since December ...
@Crime · 1 min
Urgent Alert: Dawson County Teen, Jeffery Bost, Missing Since December ...
heart comment 0
Pasadena’s ‘Run with the Roses’ 5K: An Athletic Start to 2024

By Salman Khan

Pasadena's 'Run with the Roses' 5K: An Athletic Start to 2024
Unexpected Family Ties: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Related to Reality TV Stars

By Ebenezer Mensah

Unexpected Family Ties: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Related to Reality TV Stars
Attorney General Schwalb Declines Cooperation with Congressional Inquiry into Allegations Surrounding Leonard Leo

By BNN Correspondents

Attorney General Schwalb Declines Cooperation with Congressional Inquiry into Allegations Surrounding Leonard Leo
Ascension Parish Launches $13m Roadwork Project To Rehabilitate Airline Highway

By BNN Correspondents

Ascension Parish Launches $13m Roadwork Project To Rehabilitate Airline Highway
Latest Headlines
World News
Aaron Fine: A Beacon of Leadership and Dedication on the Basketball Court
1 min
Aaron Fine: A Beacon of Leadership and Dedication on the Basketball Court
Pasadena's 'Run with the Roses' 5K: An Athletic Start to 2024
1 min
Pasadena's 'Run with the Roses' 5K: An Athletic Start to 2024
Attorney General Schwalb Declines Cooperation with Congressional Inquiry into Allegations Surrounding Leonard Leo
1 min
Attorney General Schwalb Declines Cooperation with Congressional Inquiry into Allegations Surrounding Leonard Leo
University VC Advocates for Better Conditions to Retain Nigerian Medical Professionals
1 min
University VC Advocates for Better Conditions to Retain Nigerian Medical Professionals
A Nighttime Dash into the New Year: The Inaugural Run with the Roses 5K
1 min
A Nighttime Dash into the New Year: The Inaugural Run with the Roses 5K
A Dynamic Start to 2024: Global Events from Crime to Sports
1 min
A Dynamic Start to 2024: Global Events from Crime to Sports
Pasadena Marks New Year with Inaugural 'Run with the Roses' 5K Run
1 min
Pasadena Marks New Year with Inaugural 'Run with the Roses' 5K Run
Underdog Luke Littler Faces World No.1 Luke Humphries in PDC World Darts Championship Final
1 min
Underdog Luke Littler Faces World No.1 Luke Humphries in PDC World Darts Championship Final
Nepal's Youth Exodus: Economic Necessity and Sociopolitical Implications
1 min
Nepal's Youth Exodus: Economic Necessity and Sociopolitical Implications
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
23 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app