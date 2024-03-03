Pershing Auditorium Site Revival: $19 Million Apartment Project Begins

After years of stagnation, the site of the former Pershing Auditorium in Lincoln is poised for transformation. Omaha-based White Lotus has filed a $19 million building permit for a 90-unit apartment complex, marking the first phase of a redevelopment project valued between $27.5 million and $30 million. This endeavor, supported by federal low-income housing tax credits and tax-increment financing, aims to rejuvenate the area with affordable living spaces and commercial opportunities.

A Long-Awaited Development

In 2020, the city of Lincoln selected White Lotus's proposal to breathe new life into the Pershing block, which has lain dormant since the auditorium's demolition. The project's initial phase focuses on constructing an apartment building along 16th Street, featuring underground parking, commercial space on the ground floor, and rent-restricted apartments above. This development not only promises to fill the gaping hole left by the auditorium's absence but also to address the city's affordable housing needs.

Future Phases and City Plans

While the timeline for the project's second phase remains uncertain, it envisions additional commercial space to meet future demand. Furthermore, the city retains ownership of a portion of the block, originally considered for a new central library. Recent discussions have reignited interest in this possibility, highlighting the ongoing evaluation of the block's full potential. This redevelopment project exemplifies the broader effort to utilize strategic parcels of land for community benefit and urban revitalization.

Implications and Reflections

The Pershing Auditorium site's redevelopment signifies more than just the construction of new buildings; it represents a commitment to affordable housing and the revitalization of underutilized urban spaces. As Lincoln looks forward, the project stands as a testament to the city's resilience and adaptability, transforming a place of memories into a beacon of hope and progress for its residents. With construction set to conclude in October 2025, the city eagerly anticipates the positive changes this development will bring to the community.