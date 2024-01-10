en English
Perry Community Unites in Solidarity After Tragic School Shooting

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:48 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 10:22 am EST
In the wake of a devastating school shooting on January 4th in Perry, local organizations, businesses, and compassionate individuals have rallied together to extend their support to the grieving community. One such initiative is the Acorns & Oaks Christian Academy’s drop-in childcare services, now available to Perry’s residents at a nominal rate. The academy has pledged to channel all its proceeds to the families affected by the tragedy.

Community Mobilization

What has been truly heartening to see is the community’s mobilization in response to this tragedy. Mike Parker, the owner of Parker Trucking LLC in Adel, has taken the lead by covering the daily childcare rate for families. In a show of solidarity, Perry Lutheran Homes and Christ Lutheran Church-Bouton have stepped up to match Parker’s generous donation.

The daycare service, which includes meals, snacks, and a range of activities, is in operation from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The service is open to children, from preschool to fifth grade, and is located at the Perry Lutheran Homes King’s Gardens Campus.

Community Commitment

Mandi Ballentine, the director of Acorns & Oaks Christian Academy, conveyed the community’s resolute commitment to providing a loving and safe environment for the children in these trying times. The city of Perry, in collaboration with various local organizations, has established a no-cost child watch program at the McCreary Community Building, further aiding affected families with donations.

A United Community

Perry Lutheran Homes has contributed snacks and, in collaboration with Dallas County Hospital, has arranged for trained nurses to be available for any health needs. Rev. Max Phillips of Perry Lutheran Homes and Christ Lutheran Church-Bouton emphasized the unity, solidarity, and compassion of the community in this challenging period.

The Perry Chamber of Commerce has also actively participated in coordinating support and donations for the community in the aftermath of the school shooting. They have served as a crucial link, connecting individuals, groups, and organizations to provide support in various forms, including organizing free movies and blood drives. The community’s immediate response of wanting to give back and extend support in the aftermath of the tragic events has been an inspiring testament to their resilience.

author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

