Perpetual Conservation Easement: Lincoln County to Review Proposal

Nebraska’s Lincoln County is set to review a unique proposition—a perpetual conservation easement on a 321.99-acre ranchland parcel near Sutherland—posed by The Nature Conservancy’s local chapter. The proposal, which involves repurchasing of the land by the Kelly family, will be examined by the Lincoln County Planning Commission on January 9, 2024. The Kelly family, with a long-standing history of leasing the land for agricultural use and working with The Nature Conservancy to preserve the Sandhills land, is at the heart of this story.

Preservation and Productivity: A Delicate Balance

Mike Kelly and his family have been utilizing the parcel for various agricultural practices such as grazing, haying, and hunting, while also owning substantial acreage in the region under conservation easements. The Kelly’s efforts have helped maintain the agricultural productivity of the land, while striving for conservation. The proposed easement would allow this symbiosis between agricultural use and land preservation to continue into the future.

The Role of the County Planning Commission

The county commissioners have moved the request to the planning panel. The panel’s evaluation will encompass whether the county’s comprehensive plan should impose time limits on the duration of conservation easements. This discussion, sparked by The Nature Conservancy’s proposal, could potentially shape the future of land use within the county.

Additional Developments

In other news, the commissioners appointed a new member to the Planning Commission. They also discussed a contract with Cleary Building Corp for a storage building for Region 51 Emergency Management, hinting at further infrastructural developments within the county.