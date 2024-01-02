en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Perpetual Conservation Easement: Lincoln County to Review Proposal

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:03 pm EST
Perpetual Conservation Easement: Lincoln County to Review Proposal

Nebraska’s Lincoln County is set to review a unique proposition—a perpetual conservation easement on a 321.99-acre ranchland parcel near Sutherland—posed by The Nature Conservancy’s local chapter. The proposal, which involves repurchasing of the land by the Kelly family, will be examined by the Lincoln County Planning Commission on January 9, 2024. The Kelly family, with a long-standing history of leasing the land for agricultural use and working with The Nature Conservancy to preserve the Sandhills land, is at the heart of this story.

Preservation and Productivity: A Delicate Balance

Mike Kelly and his family have been utilizing the parcel for various agricultural practices such as grazing, haying, and hunting, while also owning substantial acreage in the region under conservation easements. The Kelly’s efforts have helped maintain the agricultural productivity of the land, while striving for conservation. The proposed easement would allow this symbiosis between agricultural use and land preservation to continue into the future.

The Role of the County Planning Commission

The county commissioners have moved the request to the planning panel. The panel’s evaluation will encompass whether the county’s comprehensive plan should impose time limits on the duration of conservation easements. This discussion, sparked by The Nature Conservancy’s proposal, could potentially shape the future of land use within the county.

Additional Developments

In other news, the commissioners appointed a new member to the Planning Commission. They also discussed a contract with Cleary Building Corp for a storage building for Region 51 Emergency Management, hinting at further infrastructural developments within the county.

0
Agriculture United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Missouri Governor Bans Land Sale to Foreign Adversaries Near Military Installations

By Shivani Chauhan

Ethiopia's Agricultural Transformation Institute Calls for Seed Value Chain Assessment

By BNN Correspondents

ICAR-CIARI Paves Way for Sustainable Agriculture with Pearl Millet Cultivation under Coconut Plantation

By Dil Bar Irshad

Navigating Winter Challenges in Agriculture: Manure Application and Market Dynamics

By Israel Ojoko

SKUAST-K Holds 'Mass Awareness cum Farmer-Scientist Interaction on App ...
@Agriculture · 20 mins
SKUAST-K Holds 'Mass Awareness cum Farmer-Scientist Interaction on App ...
heart comment 0
The Second Lives of Christmas Trees: From Holiday Decor to Ecological Aid

By Ayesha Mumtaz

The Second Lives of Christmas Trees: From Holiday Decor to Ecological Aid
Indiana’s Sustainable Farming Initiative: The Cover Crop Premium Discount Program

By BNN Correspondents

Indiana's Sustainable Farming Initiative: The Cover Crop Premium Discount Program
Goa’s Sugarcane Farmers Protest Over Unfulfilled Promises

By Dil Bar Irshad

Goa's Sugarcane Farmers Protest Over Unfulfilled Promises
UN and EU Support Initiative to Lower Remittance Costs in Southern Africa

By Sakchi Khandelwal

UN and EU Support Initiative to Lower Remittance Costs in Southern Africa
Latest Headlines
World News
Laura Vanderkam's Time Management Strategies for 2024: A Guide to Enhanced Productivity
11 seconds
Laura Vanderkam's Time Management Strategies for 2024: A Guide to Enhanced Productivity
Wilmington College Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Women's Basketball 2004 Championship Win
18 seconds
Wilmington College Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Women's Basketball 2004 Championship Win
Bossier Invitational Basketball Tournament: A Showdown of Champions
19 seconds
Bossier Invitational Basketball Tournament: A Showdown of Champions
ASICS Partners with EARLS COLLECTION for a Personalized GT-2160 Sneaker Design
24 seconds
ASICS Partners with EARLS COLLECTION for a Personalized GT-2160 Sneaker Design
New Zealand in 2024: Navigating Political and Economic Challenges
2 mins
New Zealand in 2024: Navigating Political and Economic Challenges
From Homelessness and Leukemia to a Neuroscience Degree: The Inspiring Journey of Dallas Salas
3 mins
From Homelessness and Leukemia to a Neuroscience Degree: The Inspiring Journey of Dallas Salas
First Documented Case of Post-Covid-19 Acute Labyrinthitis in a Teenager
3 mins
First Documented Case of Post-Covid-19 Acute Labyrinthitis in a Teenager
New Risk Factors for Onset of Parkinson's Disease Unearthed
3 mins
New Risk Factors for Onset of Parkinson's Disease Unearthed
Barry I. Gold: A Pioneer in Pharmacology and Advocate for Addiction Awareness
3 mins
Barry I. Gold: A Pioneer in Pharmacology and Advocate for Addiction Awareness
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app