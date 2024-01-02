Perpetua Resources Corp. Advances Stibnite Gold Project with New Board Member and Additional Funding

Perpetua Resources Corp., a leading mining company listed on Nasdaq under the ticker PPTA, is forging ahead with the Stibnite Gold Project. The project’s ambitious goals include the creation of one of the largest and highest-grade open pit gold mines in the United States. Simultaneously, Perpetua aims to provide a domestic source of antimony, a mineral that is critical to various sectors, including defense and technology.

Revitalizing an Abandoned Site

The Stibnite Gold Project is not just about mining. At its heart, it is about breathing new life into an abandoned brownfield site. The project is currently undergoing a rigorous review process under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), ensuring it meets stringent environmental standards.

Progress in 2023

The past year has been pivotal for Perpetua Resources Corp. The company secured additional funding from the Department of Defense, completed essential pre-construction planning, and bolstered its leadership team. A key addition to the team was a new board member, an industry veteran with over 35 years of expertise in metal and mining, having a strong background in refractory ore processing and a proven track record in securing major permits for mining projects.

Ahead in 2024

Looking forward, Perpetua Resources Corp. anticipates the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) will publish a Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) and a Draft Record of Decision (DROD) in the second quarter of 2024. The company expects a Final Record of Decision (ROD) by the fourth quarter of 2024. Alongside the NEPA process, the company is also progressing on securing ancillary permits.

The success of the Stibnite Gold Project will not only be a significant milestone for Perpetua Resources Corp. but also a crucial step in bolstering the domestic source of antimony and contributing to the U.S. gold mining industry.