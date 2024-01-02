en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Perpetua Resources Corp. Advances Stibnite Gold Project with New Board Member and Additional Funding

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:14 am EST
Perpetua Resources Corp. Advances Stibnite Gold Project with New Board Member and Additional Funding

Perpetua Resources Corp., a leading mining company listed on Nasdaq under the ticker PPTA, is forging ahead with the Stibnite Gold Project. The project’s ambitious goals include the creation of one of the largest and highest-grade open pit gold mines in the United States. Simultaneously, Perpetua aims to provide a domestic source of antimony, a mineral that is critical to various sectors, including defense and technology.

Revitalizing an Abandoned Site

The Stibnite Gold Project is not just about mining. At its heart, it is about breathing new life into an abandoned brownfield site. The project is currently undergoing a rigorous review process under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), ensuring it meets stringent environmental standards.

Progress in 2023

The past year has been pivotal for Perpetua Resources Corp. The company secured additional funding from the Department of Defense, completed essential pre-construction planning, and bolstered its leadership team. A key addition to the team was a new board member, an industry veteran with over 35 years of expertise in metal and mining, having a strong background in refractory ore processing and a proven track record in securing major permits for mining projects.

Ahead in 2024

Looking forward, Perpetua Resources Corp. anticipates the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) will publish a Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) and a Draft Record of Decision (DROD) in the second quarter of 2024. The company expects a Final Record of Decision (ROD) by the fourth quarter of 2024. Alongside the NEPA process, the company is also progressing on securing ancillary permits.

The success of the Stibnite Gold Project will not only be a significant milestone for Perpetua Resources Corp. but also a crucial step in bolstering the domestic source of antimony and contributing to the U.S. gold mining industry.

0
Business United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ascential Finalizes Sale of Digital Commerce Business, Announces Leadership Transition

By BNN Correspondents

Allianz Holdings to Expand Commercial Insurance Portfolio in 2024

By Hadeel Hashem

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc Discloses Total Voting Rights

By BNN Correspondents

Cheech & Chong's Cannabis Company Partners with NorthEast Extracts to Transform New York's Cannabis Experience

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

SkyWater Technology Seeks Funding for Semiconductor Manufacturing Enha ...
@Business · 28 seconds
SkyWater Technology Seeks Funding for Semiconductor Manufacturing Enha ...
heart comment 0
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Revamps Capital Structure Through Share Buy-Back Programme

By Wojciech Zylm

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Revamps Capital Structure Through Share Buy-Back Programme
Thermon Group Holdings Acquires Vapor Power International: A Strategic Move Towards Decarbonization

By Dil Bar Irshad

Thermon Group Holdings Acquires Vapor Power International: A Strategic Move Towards Decarbonization
Telos Corp Witnesses Stock Price Dip Amid Positive Analyst Predictions

By Mazhar Abbas

Telos Corp Witnesses Stock Price Dip Amid Positive Analyst Predictions
Mobile Network Companies in Egypt to Hike Service Prices

By Hadeel Hashem

Mobile Network Companies in Egypt to Hike Service Prices
Latest Headlines
World News
Global Elections in 2024: A Turning Point in World History
14 seconds
Global Elections in 2024: A Turning Point in World History
Virios Therapeutics' IMC-2 Paves the Way for Long-COVID Treatment
14 seconds
Virios Therapeutics' IMC-2 Paves the Way for Long-COVID Treatment
Ruthzee Louijeune: First Haitian-American Elected as Boston City Council President
25 seconds
Ruthzee Louijeune: First Haitian-American Elected as Boston City Council President
Cheech & Chong's Cannabis Company Partners with NorthEast Extracts to Transform New York's Cannabis Experience
29 seconds
Cheech & Chong's Cannabis Company Partners with NorthEast Extracts to Transform New York's Cannabis Experience
Dallas Cowboys Clinch Top NFC East Seed: A Promising Year On and Off the Field
40 seconds
Dallas Cowboys Clinch Top NFC East Seed: A Promising Year On and Off the Field
Canada's Foreign Agent Registry: A Measure of Transparency or 'Security Theatre'?
2 mins
Canada's Foreign Agent Registry: A Measure of Transparency or 'Security Theatre'?
Luton Town's Resilience and Determination: Tahith Chong Reflects on Chelsea Defeat
2 mins
Luton Town's Resilience and Determination: Tahith Chong Reflects on Chelsea Defeat
Ukrainian Agency Zdorovi Strengthens Healthcare Leadership Amid Crisis
2 mins
Ukrainian Agency Zdorovi Strengthens Healthcare Leadership Amid Crisis
New Year's Resolutions: A Golden Opportunity for Health, Finance, and Learning Companies
3 mins
New Year's Resolutions: A Golden Opportunity for Health, Finance, and Learning Companies
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app