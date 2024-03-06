Perkiomen Valley High Hosts Sprawling Indoor Color Guard, Percussion Competitions April 6

Perkiomen Valley High School Music Boosters are set to host a grand event featuring over 45 indoor color guard and percussion groups from across several counties, including Montgomery, Chester, Berks, Bucks, Delaware, Harrisburg, and New Jersey, on Saturday, April 6. Highlighting the event is the award-winning Perkiomen Valley Color Guard, with performances spanning the whole day, starting at 10 a.m. and wrapping up with awards by 9:30 p.m.

David Overholtzer, the music director, emphasized the community's support through volunteerism and highlighted that profits would bolster the school's music programs. Meanwhile, Jenn Zaremba-Rhein, the color guard director, shared her enthusiasm for showcasing talent beyond high school, with a special nod to the inclusivity and familial atmosphere of color guard activities.

Event Schedule and Highlights

The day is divided into two main competitions, starting with the TIA divisions in the morning, followed by the MAIN color guard groups in the evening. The Perkiomen Valley Color Guard will perform their 2024 program "A Little Too Late" in exhibition, providing a special treat for attendees. Furthermore, an informational session post-TIA awards ceremony offers middle school students a chance to explore color guard opportunities.

Special Incentives for Participants

Free admission for PV Middle School students with ID and accompanying parents during the TIA competition segment underscores the event's aim to engage younger students. Testimonials from current PV Color Guard members, including senior captain Sophia Hoffman and co-captain Kiera McCartney, reflect the deep personal connection and passion participants have for the activity.

Community Support and Additional Attractions

Local businesses have rallied to support the event, contributing to an environment filled with local food vendors, raffles, and music. A mention of the USBANDS Percussion circuit visiting Perkiomen Valley on March 16, with the Perkiomen Valley Indoor Percussion Ensemble performing their 2024 show "Heavy," hints at the continuous vibrancy of the school's music scene.

This ambitious event not only showcases local and regional talent but also fosters community engagement and support for the arts. With a day packed full of performances, educational opportunities, and community involvement, the Perkiomen Valley High School Music Boosters' event promises to be a memorable celebration of music and movement.