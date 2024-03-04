Performance Poetry Marks One-Year Anniversary with Jonathan Kevin Rice in Mooresville

On March 9, from 12-2 pm, Performance Poetry will celebrate its one-year milestone. This unique gathering of local poets, which convenes quarterly at Performance Coffeehouse, 143 S. Broad St., Mooresville, promises an enriching afternoon dedicated to the art of poetry. The event will spotlight Jonathan Kevin Rice, a distinguished poet known for his significant contributions to the poetic community through Waterbean Poetry in Huntersville and his editorial work at Iodine magazine.

Celebrating Creativity and Community

This anniversary event not only commemorates a year of poetic gatherings but also serves as a platform for celebrating creativity and communal sharing. Jonathan Kevin Rice, the featured poet for this quarter, will share selections of his work, showcasing his multifaceted talents as a poet, artist, and musician. Following Rice's presentation, the floor will be open to poets of all stages in their career, encouraging a rich diversity of voices and perspectives.

Open Mic and Participation

An open mic segment will follow the featured presentation, inviting poets at any level of experience to share their work. This inclusive approach not only fosters a supportive environment for emerging talents but also enriches the event with a wide array of poetic expressions. Attendees not inclined to perform are equally encouraged to partake in the experience, enjoying the works and the vibrant community spirit. Light refreshments will be available, enhancing the cozy and welcoming atmosphere of the coffeehouse setting.

Practical Information

Those interested in attending or participating in the event can look forward to an afternoon filled with poetry, music, and art. The venue provides on-premises parking, ensuring easy access for all. For additional information or to express interest in participating, contact Hope Andersen at hopecandersengmail.com. Whether you're a seasoned poet, an aspiring writer, or simply an enthusiast of the arts, the Performance Poetry anniversary celebration promises an engaging and memorable experience.

As the Performance Poetry community gathers to mark this special occasion, the event stands as a testament to the enduring power and appeal of the spoken word. It highlights not only the talents of individual poets like Jonathan Kevin Rice but also the collective spirit of creativity that thrives within the Mooresville community. This anniversary celebration is more than just a gathering; it's a vibrant declaration of poetry's vital role in enriching our lives and fostering connections amongst us.