en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Peregrine Mission One: A Voyage Marred by Challenges, Yet Laden with Opportunities

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:02 pm EST
Peregrine Mission One: A Voyage Marred by Challenges, Yet Laden with Opportunities

Launched on January 8, 2024, Peregrine Mission One (PM1) embarked on an ambitious quest to become the first U.S. moon landing since 1972. Developed by Astrobotic, the spacecraft was expected to etch a new chapter in lunar exploration. However, the journey to the moon was marred by critical challenges, including propulsion issues and a subsequent low battery level, threatening the mission’s success.

Technical Hurdles and Recovery Efforts

After a successful takeoff, the PM1 spacecraft’s onboard systems encountered problems, including orientation issues and a potential propulsion anomaly. These complications jeopardized the spacecraft’s ability to achieve a soft-landing on the lunar surface. Engineers from Astrobotic worked tirelessly to stabilize the situation, focusing on recharging the spacecraft’s battery and evaluating alternative mission profiles. Despite these efforts, a further propulsion anomaly led to a critical loss of propellant.

NASA and Astrobotic Partnership

Astrobotic’s team, in collaboration with NASA, endeavored to identify the root cause of these issues and their impact on the five NASA science investigations onboard the spacecraft. As part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program, the mission carried a total of 21 payloads. These included not only scientific instruments for NASA, but also science packages for international space agencies, and a variety of other cargo ranging from a lunar Bitcoin to messages from children around the world.

A New Era of Lunar Missions

The incident occurred amidst a burgeoning era of commercial lunar missions led by NASA’s CLPS program. The PM1 mission was not a standalone endeavor but a stepping stone in a series of planned lunar launches, including one by Intuitive Machines slated for the following month. The history of U.S. moon landings was revisited, harking back to the last manned moon landing by Apollo 17 in 1972 and the iconic Blue Marble image of Earth it captured.

Despite the seemingly bleak situation, NASA remained optimistic about the future of lunar science and exploration. The agency emphasized that each success and setback, such as those experienced by PM1, contribute to the advancement of lunar science, exploration, and commercial development. As the world watched the unfolding events with bated breath, the mission was seen as an opportunity for learning and growth, setting the stage for future lunar expeditions.

0
Science & Technology United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
39 mins ago
US Resumes Lunar Exploration with First Lander Launch in Over 50 Years
The United States, after a hiatus of over half a century, has resumed its lunar exploration with the successful launch of the first lunar lander. This event, marking a significant leap in space exploration, was made possible through a collaboration between NASA and Astrobotic Technology, a pioneering private space company. The lander, Peregrine, was launched
US Resumes Lunar Exploration with First Lander Launch in Over 50 Years
Gut Microbiota: A New Understanding of Anaerobic Respiration and its Implications
1 hour ago
Gut Microbiota: A New Understanding of Anaerobic Respiration and its Implications
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Unveiling the Impact of Tourism and Pollution on Antarctica: A Study by HMS Protector
39 mins ago
Unveiling the Impact of Tourism and Pollution on Antarctica: A Study by HMS Protector
Excitement Builds for U.S. Private Moon Mission; Significant Price Change for Popular SUV
44 mins ago
Excitement Builds for U.S. Private Moon Mission; Significant Price Change for Popular SUV
Unveiling the Impact of Screen Time on Toddlers and Breakthroughs in AI Prenatal Care
1 hour ago
Unveiling the Impact of Screen Time on Toddlers and Breakthroughs in AI Prenatal Care
Latest Headlines
World News
ANC's Commitment to Renewal and Democracy: Ramaphosa's Address on 112th Anniversary
2 mins
ANC's Commitment to Renewal and Democracy: Ramaphosa's Address on 112th Anniversary
Conor White Triumphs in One Communications MTB Series' Fourth Race
7 mins
Conor White Triumphs in One Communications MTB Series' Fourth Race
Brazil's Rally for Democracy: A One-Year Commemoration of Government Building Storming
7 mins
Brazil's Rally for Democracy: A One-Year Commemoration of Government Building Storming
Experts Name Best Weight Loss Diet for 2024: A Comprehensive Approach
7 mins
Experts Name Best Weight Loss Diet for 2024: A Comprehensive Approach
Los Angeles Hospital Appeals for Help to Identify Unresponsive Man
9 mins
Los Angeles Hospital Appeals for Help to Identify Unresponsive Man
Indonesian Election: Clash of Predictions Between Muhammad Qodari and Sudirman Said
9 mins
Indonesian Election: Clash of Predictions Between Muhammad Qodari and Sudirman Said
Myanmar's Independence Day Sees Prisoners Released in Bid for National Reconciliation
9 mins
Myanmar's Independence Day Sees Prisoners Released in Bid for National Reconciliation
PM Modi Calls for Diwali Celebration on Ram Temple Inauguration, Ambedkar Seeks Aid for BPL Families
9 mins
PM Modi Calls for Diwali Celebration on Ram Temple Inauguration, Ambedkar Seeks Aid for BPL Families
Minnesota Vikings Set to Face Aaron Rodgers' Jets in 2024 NFL Season Schedule
10 mins
Minnesota Vikings Set to Face Aaron Rodgers' Jets in 2024 NFL Season Schedule
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
46 mins
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
6 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app