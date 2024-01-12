Peregrine Lunar Lander Mission Setback: Plight and Persistence

On a mission to land on the lunar surface, the Peregrine lunar lander developed by Astrobotic encountered a critical setback. Notwithstanding the issue, the spacecraft has been stabilized by engineers, allowing it to continue its operations and gather data from the cislunar environment.

Technical Setback but Mission Continues

The spacecraft experienced a significant technical failure due to a propellant leak, which disrupted its attitude control, ruling out a moon landing. The fuel tank rupture occurred shortly after the launch, causing a high-pressure helium rush into the fuel tank due to a valve failure. The spacecraft, as a result, tumbled uncontrollably, and attempts for a soft landing on the moon had to be abandoned.

Scientific Instruments Active and Gathering Data

Despite the unexpected turn of events, the Peregrine lunar lander continues to function, with NASA payloads onboard, including the Neutron Spectrometer System (NSS), Linear Energy Transfer Spectrometer (LETS), Peregrine Ion Trap Mass Spectrometer (PITMS), and Near Infrared Volatile Spectrometer System (NIRVSS), actively gathering scientific data. The Laser Retroreflector Array (LRA), however, intended for lunar surface experiments, is unable to function during transit.

Lessons for Future Lunar Missions

Although the mission has not gone as planned, data and experience gathered from the ongoing measurements by the scientific instruments are proving invaluable for future Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) missions. The Peregrine lander, which launched aboard ULA’s Vulcan rocket, is estimated to have approximately 48 hours of propellant remaining. The exact life expectancy of the spacecraft’s propellant, however, remains unpredictable due to a decreasing leak rate in the propulsion system. Instruments like NSS and LETS are presently measuring the radiation environment in space, a necessity for understanding conditions affecting humans and electronics in space.