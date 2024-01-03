PepsiCo Accused of Misleading the Public and Damaging the Environment in New Lawsuit

New York State Attorney General, Letitia James, has officially lodged a civil lawsuit against PepsiCo, a global food and beverage juggernaut. The lawsuit alleges that PepsiCo has misled the public concerning its initiatives to battle plastic pollution and has significantly contributed to environmental degradation through the increased manufacturing of single-use plastic packaging.

The Lawsuit’s Premise and PepsiCo’s Alleged Misdeeds

The lawsuit, which finds its battleground in the Supreme Court of Erie County, New York, is a direct reaction to evidence suggesting that PepsiCo is a prime culprit in the plastic pollution crisis afflicting the Buffalo River. This river, once characterized as ‘biologically dead,’ has been on a path of recovery from severe contamination since the late 1980s. However, the relentless tide of plastic pollution threatens to undermine these environmental improvements.

PepsiCo was reportedly responsible for producing a staggering 2.6 million tons of plastic packaging in the year 2022 alone. The Attorney General’s suit charges the company with creating a public nuisance that detrimentally affects the community by polluting drinking water sources, endangering human health, and posing a threat to local wildlife.

Demanding Accountability and Environmental Stewardship

The lawsuit calls for PepsiCo to immediately halt the sales or distribution of products encased in single-use plastic packaging in and around the Buffalo region. The only exception would be if these products carry explicit warnings about the potential environmental harm that plastic pollution can cause.

A study conducted by the Office of the Attorney General revealed that PepsiCo was accountable for more than 17 percent of the branded plastic waste found in the Buffalo River. Disturbingly, microplastics from the company’s products have been identified in both the water of the river and within freshwater species.

The Buffalo Mayor and PepsiCo’s Response

The Mayor of Buffalo has expressed support for the Attorney General’s action, a stance that aligns with the city’s broader goal of championing environmental stewardship. On the other hand, PepsiCo has admitted to a 2 percent per serving increase in its virgin plastic footprint since 2020, attributing this surge to challenges like inadequate recycling infrastructure and low recycling rates.

PepsiCo maintains that it is actively working towards reducing its plastic footprint. The company’s efforts reportedly include investing in innovative technologies and sourcing recycled materials. Simultaneously, organizations such as Ubuntoo are stepping in to assist corporations in quantifying and comparing their sustainability efforts against their actual achievements.