Pepperdine Law Students Aid Maui Wildfire Victims with Pro Bono Legal Help

In the aftermath of the August wildfires that devastated Maui, a contingent of law students from Pepperdine University’s Caruso School of Law has stepped up to provide pro bono legal aid to the affected residents. This initiative is a component of the Pepperdine Caruso Law Pro Bono Program, which is nestled within the school’s Clinical Education Program. The team of approximately 20 law students, under the mentorship of Professors Jeff Baker and Peter Fendel, has partnered with the Native Hawaiian Legal Corporation (NHLC) to assist those whose homes and businesses were consumed by the fires.

Pepperdine’s Personal Connection to Fire Disasters

The students’ commitment to this cause is deeply personal, stemming from Pepperdine University’s firsthand experience with the destruction caused by the Malibu Woolsey Fire in 2018. This incident, which impacted their campus and city, spurred the creation of a legal aid program specifically aimed at disaster relief.

Legal Aid in the Face of Jurisdictional Constraints

Hawaii’s strict laws normally prohibit lawyers from other states from providing legal assistance, a prohibition intended to prevent unauthorized practice of law. However, law students are an exception to this rule, provided they operate under the supervision of an attorney licensed in Hawaii. The Pepperdine Law students, under the watchful eyes of NHLC lawyers, have been helping clients with the complex process of filing Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) applications and crafting FEMA appeal letters.

Contributions Beyond Legal Aid

Additionally, Catholic Charities Hawaii has been extending support to Maui residents affected by the wildfires, providing temporary housing assistance, financial aid, counselling, and essential needs. The registered 501(c)(3) non-profit is encouraging charitable contributions and is collaborating with community partners for long-term recovery efforts. A story shared by the organization highlights a young woman who found hope and healing through their Nā ‘Ohana Pūlama program.

In conclusion, the efforts of the Pepperdine Law students, in conjunction with organizations like NHLC and Catholic Charities Hawaii, are making a significant impact on the lives of Maui’s wildfire victims. Through their pro bono work, they are helping these individuals navigate the FEMA application and appeals process, a vital step in the rebuilding of their lives after the wildfires.