en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Peoria’s 2024 Budget Prioritizes Infrastructure with $100 Million Investment

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:20 am EST
Peoria’s 2024 Budget Prioritizes Infrastructure with $100 Million Investment

The city of Peoria has unveiled an ambitious 2024 budget, setting aside over $100 million for capital improvement projects to revitalize its infrastructure. Among these projects, a significant share has been earmarked for the overhaul of roadways and stormwater/sewer systems, which are critical to the city’s functionality and growth.

Major Road Projects On The Horizon

The most substantial road projects to commence in 2024 include the reconstruction of the Pioneer Parkway and University Street intersection. With an investment of $8.5 million, this project is a precursor to the city’s future plans of extending Pioneer Parkway to Route 91. Depot Street, currently resembling an alley, will undergo a transformation into a substantial street to accommodate residential developments in the Warehouse District. This project, with an allocated budget of $4.5 million, will also see the construction of a 300-space parking lot.

Stimulating Business Growth Through Infrastructure

Wisconsin Avenue is set to experience a $6.4 million reconstruction between McClure and Nebraska avenues. This strategic upgrade is aimed at stimulating business growth in the area. Similarly, the MacArthur Highway corridor has been slated for redevelopment with an investment of $10 million from the state budget, supplemented by $2.9 million from the city. The reconstruction work between Jefferson Street and the Cedar Street Bridge is anticipated to invigorate business growth in this region.

Addressing Flooding and Drainage Issues

Moss Avenue, one of Peoria’s oldest roads, has been assigned a $10.6 million project for drainage improvements. This initiative is aimed at preventing flooding and maintaining the structural integrity of this historic roadway. These projects form part of a broader initiative by the city to improve infrastructure and promote economic development.

0
United States
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Buffini & Company Unveils 'Do It N.O.W.' Campaign to Empower Real Estate Agents

By Shivani Chauhan

Ammori Equity Partners Acquires Zax Auto Wash: A New Era of Innovation and Growth

By Saboor Bayat

Evermore Homes Promotes David Jennings to Division President, Southeast

By Saboor Bayat

Rebecca Malmquist Steps into Presidency of IAAO, Marks Historic Milestone

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Feast of the Epiphany Ushers in Mardi Gras with King Cake Tradition ...
@Food · 1 min
Feast of the Epiphany Ushers in Mardi Gras with King Cake Tradition ...
heart comment 0
Salix Fruits Evaluates Moroccan Citrus Season Amidst Severe Drought

By BNN Correspondents

Salix Fruits Evaluates Moroccan Citrus Season Amidst Severe Drought
Climate Change and Insurance: Cake & Arrow Sheds Light on New Opportunities

By Shivani Chauhan

Climate Change and Insurance: Cake & Arrow Sheds Light on New Opportunities
Inspire Veterinary Partners Opens State-of-the-Art Animal Hospital in Sugarland, Texas

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Inspire Veterinary Partners Opens State-of-the-Art Animal Hospital in Sugarland, Texas
Mother Seeks Justice for Son’s Mysterious Death in Alabama Prison

By BNN Correspondents

Mother Seeks Justice for Son's Mysterious Death in Alabama Prison
Latest Headlines
World News
Manitoba's Silent Healthcare Crisis: Nurses Under Pressure
35 seconds
Manitoba's Silent Healthcare Crisis: Nurses Under Pressure
Challenging New Year's Resolutions: A Daily, Flexible Approach to Achieving Goals
1 min
Challenging New Year's Resolutions: A Daily, Flexible Approach to Achieving Goals
Ketone Supplements May Impede Athletic Performance, Study Suggests
2 mins
Ketone Supplements May Impede Athletic Performance, Study Suggests
French Foreign Ministry's Nuanced Stance on Belgorod Strikes: A Legitimate Act of Defense
3 mins
French Foreign Ministry's Nuanced Stance on Belgorod Strikes: A Legitimate Act of Defense
Scaling New Heights: Abdulrahman Alabdu's Mission to Pioneer Rock Climbing in Saudi Arabia
4 mins
Scaling New Heights: Abdulrahman Alabdu's Mission to Pioneer Rock Climbing in Saudi Arabia
ICC Spotlights Future Stars with Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023 Nominations
4 mins
ICC Spotlights Future Stars with Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023 Nominations
RJD MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh's Remarks Ignite Controversy
4 mins
RJD MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh's Remarks Ignite Controversy
Vice-President Mutale-Nalumango Brings Comfort and Joy to New Mothers in Zambia
5 mins
Vice-President Mutale-Nalumango Brings Comfort and Joy to New Mothers in Zambia
Swerve Strickland Eyes AEW World Championship: A Resolve for 2024
5 mins
Swerve Strickland Eyes AEW World Championship: A Resolve for 2024
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app