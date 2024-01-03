Peoria’s 2024 Budget Prioritizes Infrastructure with $100 Million Investment

The city of Peoria has unveiled an ambitious 2024 budget, setting aside over $100 million for capital improvement projects to revitalize its infrastructure. Among these projects, a significant share has been earmarked for the overhaul of roadways and stormwater/sewer systems, which are critical to the city’s functionality and growth.

Major Road Projects On The Horizon

The most substantial road projects to commence in 2024 include the reconstruction of the Pioneer Parkway and University Street intersection. With an investment of $8.5 million, this project is a precursor to the city’s future plans of extending Pioneer Parkway to Route 91. Depot Street, currently resembling an alley, will undergo a transformation into a substantial street to accommodate residential developments in the Warehouse District. This project, with an allocated budget of $4.5 million, will also see the construction of a 300-space parking lot.

Stimulating Business Growth Through Infrastructure

Wisconsin Avenue is set to experience a $6.4 million reconstruction between McClure and Nebraska avenues. This strategic upgrade is aimed at stimulating business growth in the area. Similarly, the MacArthur Highway corridor has been slated for redevelopment with an investment of $10 million from the state budget, supplemented by $2.9 million from the city. The reconstruction work between Jefferson Street and the Cedar Street Bridge is anticipated to invigorate business growth in this region.

Addressing Flooding and Drainage Issues

Moss Avenue, one of Peoria’s oldest roads, has been assigned a $10.6 million project for drainage improvements. This initiative is aimed at preventing flooding and maintaining the structural integrity of this historic roadway. These projects form part of a broader initiative by the city to improve infrastructure and promote economic development.