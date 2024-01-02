Peoples Bank Under Consent Order for Alleged Bank Secrecy Act Violations

In a decisive move, Peoples Bank, a subsidiary of Munster-based Finward Bancorp, has found itself under a consent order with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) and the Indiana Department of Financial Institutions. This order follows allegations of ‘unsafe and unsound banking practices’ due to non-compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA). The BSA, a pivotal federal law, serves to stifle money laundering and other illicit activities by mandating financial institutions to report suspicious transactions.

Peoples Bank Addressing BSA Violations

In March, Peoples Bank was cited for a BSA violation during a routine regulatory examination. The bank neither admitted nor denied the allegations. Interestingly, the violation was unearthed during an internal audit before the regulatory examination. To rectify this, the bank promptly began to bolster its systems and processes to forestall future reporting errors.

Consent Order Stipulations

The consent order stipulates that Peoples Bank must guarantee accurate BSA report filings, fortify board oversight, and establish robust internal controls. It also mandates the maintenance of qualified management to supervise compliance. Furthermore, the bank is compelled to develop and implement a new BSA compliance program, a revised suspicious activity reporting program, and a BSA training program.

Duration and Impact of the Consent Order

The duration of the order is contingent upon the discretion of the FDIC and the Indiana Department of Financial Institutions. Peoples Bank, with over 20 branches operating in Northwest Indiana and the Chicago area, now finds itself in a position to ensure stringent compliance with federal regulations to prevent any future legal complications.