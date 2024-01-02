en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Peoples Bank Under Consent Order for Alleged Bank Secrecy Act Violations

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:41 pm EST
Peoples Bank Under Consent Order for Alleged Bank Secrecy Act Violations

In a decisive move, Peoples Bank, a subsidiary of Munster-based Finward Bancorp, has found itself under a consent order with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) and the Indiana Department of Financial Institutions. This order follows allegations of ‘unsafe and unsound banking practices’ due to non-compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA). The BSA, a pivotal federal law, serves to stifle money laundering and other illicit activities by mandating financial institutions to report suspicious transactions.

Peoples Bank Addressing BSA Violations

In March, Peoples Bank was cited for a BSA violation during a routine regulatory examination. The bank neither admitted nor denied the allegations. Interestingly, the violation was unearthed during an internal audit before the regulatory examination. To rectify this, the bank promptly began to bolster its systems and processes to forestall future reporting errors.

Consent Order Stipulations

The consent order stipulates that Peoples Bank must guarantee accurate BSA report filings, fortify board oversight, and establish robust internal controls. It also mandates the maintenance of qualified management to supervise compliance. Furthermore, the bank is compelled to develop and implement a new BSA compliance program, a revised suspicious activity reporting program, and a BSA training program.

Duration and Impact of the Consent Order

The duration of the order is contingent upon the discretion of the FDIC and the Indiana Department of Financial Institutions. Peoples Bank, with over 20 branches operating in Northwest Indiana and the Chicago area, now finds itself in a position to ensure stringent compliance with federal regulations to prevent any future legal complications.

0
Business United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Minnesota Woman Accused of Embezzling Over $1 Million from Employer

By BNN Correspondents

T-Mobile Clarifies Stance on Third-Party Mass Messaging Campaigns

By Rafia Tasleem

Goldman Sachs' 'Conviction List' Highlights Top Stocks with Over 50% Upside

By BNN Correspondents

FPCCI Delegation's Strategic Meeting with Punjab Governor: A Step Forward for Pakistan's Economy

By Rizwan Shah

Navigating Economic Challenges: A Strategic Blueprint for Nigerian Lea ...
@Business · 1 min
Navigating Economic Challenges: A Strategic Blueprint for Nigerian Lea ...
heart comment 0
Motto’s ‘Miracle Pants’ Spark Sensation in Fashion World; TV Star Julia Morris Joins as Ambassador

By Geeta Pillai

Motto's 'Miracle Pants' Spark Sensation in Fashion World; TV Star Julia Morris Joins as Ambassador
Guggenheim Investments Announces Distributions for Closed-End Funds

By BNN Correspondents

Guggenheim Investments Announces Distributions for Closed-End Funds
BeachFleischman PLLC Promotes Tax Professional Kaylan to Principal

By Geeta Pillai

BeachFleischman PLLC Promotes Tax Professional Kaylan to Principal
Sweden Faces Economic Turbulence as Bankruptcies Surge to 90s Level

By Ebenezer Mensah

Sweden Faces Economic Turbulence as Bankruptcies Surge to 90s Level
Latest Headlines
World News
Mississippi Council on Developmental Disabilities Offers $200K in Grant Funding
11 seconds
Mississippi Council on Developmental Disabilities Offers $200K in Grant Funding
ESPN Apologizes for Accidental Broadcast Mishap During Sugar Bowl
30 seconds
ESPN Apologizes for Accidental Broadcast Mishap During Sugar Bowl
Asda Recalls Apple & Pear Juice Drink Over Metal Contamination Fears
36 seconds
Asda Recalls Apple & Pear Juice Drink Over Metal Contamination Fears
Controversy Brews in Troy City over Nomination of Former Elections Commissioner
40 seconds
Controversy Brews in Troy City over Nomination of Former Elections Commissioner
Governor Parson Upholds Justice: Pardons 29, Denies 77 Clemency Applications
42 seconds
Governor Parson Upholds Justice: Pardons 29, Denies 77 Clemency Applications
Voter Fraud Convict Jason Schofield Withdraws from City Clerk Nomination Amid Backlash
43 seconds
Voter Fraud Convict Jason Schofield Withdraws from City Clerk Nomination Amid Backlash
Minnesota Steps onto the Ice with a New PWHL Franchise
44 seconds
Minnesota Steps onto the Ice with a New PWHL Franchise
UCLA Men's Basketball Team Gears Up for Crucial Stanford Game
46 seconds
UCLA Men's Basketball Team Gears Up for Crucial Stanford Game
Asda Urgently Recalls Juice Drink Over Metal Contamination Concerns
50 seconds
Asda Urgently Recalls Juice Drink Over Metal Contamination Concerns
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
56 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app