Military

Pentagon’s Billion-Dollar Laser Investment Signals Strategic Defense Shift

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:00 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 7:23 am EST
Pentagon's Billion-Dollar Laser Investment Signals Strategic Defense Shift

In response to a dynamic threat landscape, the Pentagon is channeling billions into directed-energy weapons, marking a significant departure from conventional defense mechanisms. Laser technology, an essential component of this new armament strategy, provides a cost-effective and sustainable solution to counter threats like small rockets and ballistic missiles. This approach is clearly reflected in the Israel-Hamas conflict, where the high-energy laser system, Iron Beam, complements the Iron Dome’s interceptor batteries.

Testing New Grounds

In 2023, the U.S. Army conducted tests of the Directed Energy Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense (DE M-SHORAD) system at the Yuma proving grounds. Simultaneously, the Navy integrated the High Energy Laser with Integrated Optical-dazzler and Surveillance (HELIOS) on the U.S.S. Preble, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer. The military’s exploration into the potential of directed-energy weapons is gaining momentum. With prototypes in development and field-testing underway, the U.S. military stands at a crucial juncture in terms of defense systems evolution.

Billion-Dollar Investments

President Joe Biden’s record Pentagon budget of $886 billion includes allocations for laser technology development, with the U.S. Army commissioning a directed energy weapons prototype from Raytheon as part of the DEFEND program. The contract, worth an estimated $31.3 million, underscores the military’s commitment to evolving their defense systems. The prototype, based on the development of CHIMERA systems, is slated for delivery in fiscal years 2024 and 2026.

Future of Defense

As the military continues to explore the potential of laser weapons, the Pentagon is also investing in strategies to bolster domestic arms production and reduce enemy command capabilities. Simultaneously, the U.S. is aiding allies like Ukraine, with a $175 million weapons package recently announced. However, replenishing U.S. military stocks is proving challenging due to funding shortfalls, prompting President Biden to request a $110 billion aid package from Congress.

