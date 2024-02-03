Pentagon Study Warns of Billionaires Producing Nuclear Weapons

In the realm of nuclear security, the possibility of a wealthy individual or private entity gaining the capability to produce nuclear weapons has long been considered a nightmare scenario. A previously obscure Pentagon-funded study, which has seen little public attention, has brought this concern to the fore. This issue was initially flagged over five years ago by Stephen Lukasik, former director of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

Lukasik's Warning

Lukasik, with his extensive experience leading the Pentagon's long-term strategic analysis division, the Office of Net Assessment, has contributed to numerous studies. One particular study, focusing on the feasibility of non-state actors producing nuclear armaments, stands out. The Office of Net Assessment, known for its accurate historical predictions about the Soviet Union and China's military growth, brings a level of gravitas to the study's findings.

The Rise of the Rogue Billionaire

Since the study's completion, the risk of a rogue billionaire creating nuclear weapons has seemingly grown, raising alarm about the implications for global security. The study's findings underscore the potential for a catastrophic shift in the global power balance, with the advent of non-state entities possessing nuclear capabilities.

Implications for Global Security

The risk of a rogue billionaire producing nuclear weapons is not merely a hypothetical scenario. It's a tangible threat that could destabilize international security architectures and norms. The findings of the Pentagon-funded study serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need to strengthen non-proliferation measures and ensure the continued effectiveness of international nuclear safeguards.