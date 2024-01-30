Pentagon Skeptical of Iraqi Militia's Ceasefire After Attack on US Troops

The Pentagon remains wary of the ceasefire announced by Kataib Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed Iraqi militia group, following a lethal drone attack that claimed the lives of three American soldiers. The attack took place at Tower 22, a military site in Jordan near the Syrian and Iraqi borders, on a Sunday. This incident marked the first deaths in a series of attacks by the militia.

Skepticism and Preparedness

Despite the ceasefire announcement, Defense Department spokesperson Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder has underlined the US's cautious approach. 'Actions speak louder than words', Ryder stated, implying skepticism about the sincerity of the militia's intentions. He further emphasized that the US's response would be 'in a time and manner of our choosing', highlighting the American military's readiness to counter perceived ongoing threats.

Behind the Ceasefire

The ceasefire announcement comes on the heels of intensive negotiations involving Iraq's prime minister, Iranian officials, and other armed groups. These talks are aimed at eventually withdrawing the U.S.-led international military presence in Iraq. However, the Pentagon's skepticism underscores the precarious balance the Biden administration is seeking to strike.

President Biden's Response

While the Biden administration has yet to officially assign blame for the attack, President Joe Biden has stated he has decided on a response. The details of this response, however, have not been disclosed. This move adds to the tensions in the region, with a potential phased response from the US on the horizon.