Conflict & Defence

Pentagon Report Raises Concerns Over Untracked Weapons Sent to Ukraine

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:10 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 1:45 pm EST
Pentagon Report Raises Concerns Over Untracked Weapons Sent to Ukraine

The recent report released by the Defense Department’s inspector general has sparked concerns about the tracking and inventory management of nearly 40,000 weapons sent to Ukraine. The report highlights that American defense officials and diplomats, both in Washington and Europe, have failed to properly account for these shipments. Despite no evidence of misuse, the sensitive technology and small size of these weapons make them susceptible to theft or smuggling.

Unaccounted Military Aid Raises Concerns

The revelation of the untracked weapons comes amid the U.S.’s massive military aid to Ukraine, amounting to about $50 billion since 2014. The assistance has significantly increased following Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. The untracked weapons form a portion of the high-risk American military equipment rushed to Ukraine in the past two years, which includes shoulder-fired missiles, kamikaze drones, and night vision devices.

A Billion-Dollar Potential Loss

The potential loss from the untracked weapons is estimated to be about $1 billion from the total $1.69 billion worth of weapons sent. This revelation underscores the challenges in inventory management and oversight amidst the ongoing combat conditions in Ukraine, which prevent on-site verification of the use of these weapons.

The Pentagon Report: A Wake-Up Call

The Pentagon report, sent to Congress and released in a redacted form, is a wake-up call for inventory management and monitoring of sensitive military equipment. As the U.S. continues to support Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, the report emphasizes the importance of stringent tracking and inventorying to prevent potential misuse or smuggling of high-value weapons. Despite the daunting challenges, it is crucial to ensure that the aid sent to Ukraine is used responsibly and for its intended purpose.

Conflict & Defence Ukraine United States
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

