Conflict & Defence

Pentagon Report Reveals Untracked U.S. Weapons Sent to Ukraine

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:27 am EST
Pentagon Report Reveals Untracked U.S. Weapons Sent to Ukraine

A recent report issued by the Defense Department’s inspector general has revealed a significant lapse in the tracking of military aid sent to Ukraine. According to the document, American officials have failed to fully account for nearly 40,000 weapons worth over $1 billion. These weapons, including shoulder-fired missiles, kamikaze drones, and night-vision goggles, were dispatched to bolster Ukraine’s defenses against Russian aggression. While there is currently no evidence of misuse, the lack of complete accounting raises serious concerns about the potential for theft, smuggling, or other illicit activities.

Untracked Items and the Risk of Diversion

The report’s findings reveal a significant gap in the monitoring of highly sensitive military equipment. Due to their advanced technology and substantial influence on the battlefield, these items are legally required to be stringently tracked. The failure to do so not only undermines accountability but also increases the risk of these weapons falling into the wrong hands or being used for unintended purposes.

Implications for Future Military Aid

This troubling disclosure comes at a critical time, with Congress currently deliberating on additional military aid to Ukraine. The report’s findings could potentially influence the decision-making process, underscoring the need for more robust tracking and accountability measures. Inspector General Robert P. Storch emphasized the importance of these measures, stating that they are crucial in preventing the diversion or misuse of sensitive items.

Partial Review Raises Further Concerns

The report, however, only reviewed a fraction of the $50 billion in military equipment that the U.S. has sent to Ukraine since 2014. This raises further concerns about the full extent of the untracked equipment and the potential for illicit use. The report did not investigate whether any weapons had been diverted for illicit use, leaving this critical question unanswered.

Conflict & Defence Ukraine United States
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

