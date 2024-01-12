Pentagon Report Reveals Unaccounted Weapons Sent to Ukraine

As the specter of unchecked arms smuggling looms over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, a recent Pentagon inspector general report has raised eyebrows. The report reveals that American defense officials and diplomats have failed to account for nearly 40,000 weapons out of the approximately $50 billion in military equipment sent to Ukraine since 2014. The missing weapons are a fraction of the aid that the United States has sent to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, but represent a potential loss of around $1 billion out of the $1.69 billion worth of weapons shipped, according to data from June.

Untracked Weapons in a Volatile Scenario

The report, provided to Congress with a redacted version made public, raises concerns about the potential for arms smuggling, given the sensitive technology and small size of the items. The unaccounted weapons, which include missiles, drones, and other high-tech weaponry, have not been properly tracked, creating a potential risk of theft or diversion. However, the report does not find evidence of misuse of these weapons.

Accountability Concerns Amid Ongoing Conflict

Pentagon Inspector General Robert P. Storch underscored the critical nature of such oversight, particularly in the midst of an ongoing conflict. The report stresses the importance of tracking and accountability, especially for high-risk items vulnerable to diversion or misuse. Despite the lack of evidence for illicit use of the weapons, the findings could spur increased skepticism in Congress about continuing military aid to Ukraine.

Political Implications and the Road Ahead

With Ukraine’s history of corruption and arms smuggling, the report underscores the need for meticulous oversight of weapons shipments. Some House Republicans are already obstructing a national security spending plan, and the report’s findings may fuel the debate over further military support to Kyiv. The revelations come at a time of intense debate over military aid to Ukraine, with the potential loss of approximately $1 billion in weapons intensifying the discussion.