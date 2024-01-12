Pentagon Report Reveals Poor Tracking of $1 Billion Worth of Weaponry Sent to Ukraine

In an alarming revelation, a report by the Pentagon inspector general discloses a lapse in the tracking of over $1 billion worth of advanced weaponry dispatched to Ukraine by the United States. The Department of Defense Inspector General report highlights the ‘delinquency’ in the proper tracking of this military aid, underlining the urgent need for improved oversight.

Advanced Weaponry Largely Untracked

The report scrutinizes the Pentagon’s execution of enhanced end-use monitoring (EEUM) procedures, designed to keep tabs on highly sensitive equipment such as missile systems, kamikaze drones, and night-vision devices. The total value of EEUM-designated hardware supplied to Ukraine stands at an estimated $1.699 billion. However, the report divulges that a staggering 59% of this equipment, valued at about $1 billion, lacks proper tracking. This omission has led to increasing concerns about the potential for theft and diversion of the equipment.

No Direct Evidence of Theft or Misuse

Though the inspector general has not been assigned the task of investigating whether any untracked hardware has been stolen, the report acknowledges the amplified risk. The Pentagon, in response, has now deployed personnel in Ukraine to continue investigating allegations related to the security assistance. Despite no direct evidence of theft or misuse, the report underlines the need for robust tracking mechanisms to guard against such possibilities.

Potential Fallout of Tracking Lapses

These revelations come at a time when claims have been made that military hardware sent to Ukraine has surfaced on the Darknet and in various global conflicts, including tensions between Israel and Hamas in the Middle East. As the U.S. Congress debates the future of U.S. military assistance to Ukraine, these disclosures could potentially impact the decision-making process. Meanwhile, the Pentagon continues to grapple with the challenges of tracking tens of thousands of weapons in a volatile region with limited personnel resources.