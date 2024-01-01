en English
Conflict & Defence

Pentagon Presses for More Assertive Action Against Iranian-Backed Forces in Red Sea

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:13 am EST
Pentagon Presses for More Assertive Action Against Iranian-Backed Forces in Red Sea

In a sharp escalation of tensions in the Red Sea, senior Pentagon commanders are urging US President Joe Biden to adopt a more assertive stance against Iranian-backed forces. This development follows the British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps expressing the UK’s readiness to act against Houthi rebels, who are seen as a threat to crucial maritime routes by Foreign Secretary David Cameron.

First Direct Engagement in the Red Sea

The urgency of the situation was accentuated recently when US Navy helicopters sunk three Houthi boats in the Red Sea, leading to the deaths of 10 Houthi fighters. This incident signifies the first direct engagement between the US, allied forces, and the Houthi rebels in the region in recent times, in spite of prior actions such as the downing of Houthi drones by the US-led coalition.

The Houthis Escalate Threats

The Houthis have amplified their threats to shipping lanes to back Hamas in the group’s conflict with Israel. Yet, the White House remains wary about targeting drone and missile bases in Yemen, anxious not to jeopardize the delicate 2022 truce with the Houthis following a nearly decade-long war. Several US military officials opine that direct conflict with the Houthis could bolster their ties with Iran.

Operation Prosperity Guardian: A Response to Houthi Threats

In response to these threats, an international task force dubbed Operation Prosperity Guardian, comprised of around 20 nations, has been announced to counter Houthi assaults on Red Sea shipping. However, despite this step, the Houthis continue to defy the US presence. Arab nations, excluding Bahrain, are hesitant to join the task force due to the US’s backing of Israel against Hamas.

The Red Sea remains a critical trade route, with Houthi threats initially targeting Israel-related shipping but now affecting unrelated vessels. This has led major shipping companies to explore alternative pathways.

The Houthi rebels, supported by Iran and Qatar, seized control of parts of Yemen in 2014, triggering a civil war with Saudi Arabia and a substantial humanitarian crisis.

Conflict & Defence Iran United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

