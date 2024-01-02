en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

Pentagon Launches First University to Counter Drone Warfare Threat

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:31 am EST
Pentagon Launches First University to Counter Drone Warfare Threat

On the cusp of a new era in modern warfare, the Pentagon has launched a pioneering initiative: the Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft Systems University. This institution, a first of its kind, is designed to prepare U.S. troops to counter the evolving menace of small, inexpensive drones on the battlefield.

The Rising Threat of Small Drones in Conflicts

These readily accessible drones, often referred to as ‘off the shelf’ drones, have been increasingly deployed in recent conflicts. They’ve been seen in action in Ukraine against Russia and by Hamas in its incursions against Israel. It’s a trend that has underscored the urgent need for countermeasures, a demand this new university seeks to address.

Training Troops for the Battlefields of Tomorrow

The Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft Systems University aims to train approximately 1,000 troops annually. Its curriculum will focus on the use of anti-drone weapons systems and strategies, equipping U.S. soldiers with the specialised skills necessary to counter these airborne threats. This unique institution will play a vital role in shaping the future of warfare and ensuring that American soldiers are primed for the complexities of contemporary combat operations.

A Strategic Response

The establishment of this drone warfare school signifies a strategic shift by the U.S. military. It reflects a recognition of the transformative role of technology in warfare and an effort to adapt to these changes. By focusing on training soldiers to counter these innovative threats, the U.S. is positioning itself at the cutting edge of military technology and warfare preparedness.

0
Military United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ethiopia Recognizes Somaliland: A Game Changing Agreement

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Precision-Guided Munitions Display Potency in Modern Warfare

By BNN Correspondents

2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts

By Ebenezer Mensah

ADF Dispatched to Aid Rain-Stricken Southeast Queensland

By Geeta Pillai

South Korea to Revamp Evaluation System for Defense Research Projects ...
@Military · 40 mins
South Korea to Revamp Evaluation System for Defense Research Projects ...
heart comment 0
South Korea to Revamp Evaluation System for Defense Research Projects

By BNN Correspondents

South Korea to Revamp Evaluation System for Defense Research Projects
Pentagon Launches First University to Counter Drone Warfare Threat

By Hadeel Hashem

Pentagon Launches First University to Counter Drone Warfare Threat
Australian IDF Soldier Falls in Gaza: A Tale of Bravery and Sacrifice

By Geeta Pillai

Australian IDF Soldier Falls in Gaza: A Tale of Bravery and Sacrifice
China’s Military Intensifies Anti-Corruption Drive Amidst Internal Disturbances

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Military Intensifies Anti-Corruption Drive Amidst Internal Disturbances
Latest Headlines
World News
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
18 seconds
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
4 mins
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
5 mins
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
5 mins
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
5 mins
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
5 mins
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
8 mins
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
Strategic Shifts in Cricket and Notable Highlights from 2023
8 mins
Strategic Shifts in Cricket and Notable Highlights from 2023
2024: A Year of Anticipated Breakthroughs in Science and Technology
8 mins
2024: A Year of Anticipated Breakthroughs in Science and Technology
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
24 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
1 hour
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
1 hour
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
3 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
3 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app