Pentagon Identifies Three Georgia Service Members Killed in Jordan Drone Attack

In the early hours of January 28, 2024, a drone attack at a U.S. military base in Jordan, near the Syrian border, claimed the lives of three American service members hailing from Georgia. The Department of Defense identified the fallen as Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46, Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23. The victims were in their living quarters at the time of the attack.

Probable Iranian Militia Involvement

According to Pentagon deputy press Secretary Sabrina Singh, the attack bore the hallmarks of an operation carried out by a militia backed by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, specifically Kataib Hezbollah. The type of drone used was identified as a Shahed drone, similar to ones Iran has supplied to Russia. Singh clarified that this was not a final assessment, and the incident is currently under investigation.

Victims' Military Affiliations

The three service members were part of the 718th Engineer Company, the 926th Engineer Battalion, and the 926th Engineer Brigade, all based out of Fort Moore in Georgia. Their loss has left their community in mourning, with the city of Waycross flying flags at half-staff and planning an honorary service.

U.S. Response

The United States has declared that they will respond to the attack at a time and place of their choosing. This incident adds to the growing tension in the Middle East, with the U.S. striving to prevent the Israel-Hamas conflict from escalating into a larger regional war. The attack has resulted in more than 40 service members suffering injuries, with some evacuated for medical care.