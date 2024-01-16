Pentagon Awards $2.5 Billion in Contracts for Satellite Network Expansion

The Pentagon has directed a hefty sum of approximately $2.5 billion towards three prominent companies in the space industry: L3Harris, Lockheed Martin, and Sierra Space. The funds are earmarked for the construction of 54 satellites, integral to the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture — a burgeoning network being meticulously built by the U.S. military.

Tranche 2 Tracking Layer: The New Frontier in Missile Defense

These satellites will form the 'Tranche 2 Tracking Layer' of the constellation, a key component in the nation's missile defense capabilities. Each company has been assigned the responsibility of building 18 satellites. Of these, 16 will be dedicated to missile warnings and tracking, while the remaining two will be equipped with advanced infrared sensors for missile defense.

Equitable Distribution of Contracts

The contracts are balanced and fixed-price, with L3Harris receiving $919 million, Lockheed Martin procuring $890 million, and Sierra Space garnering $740 million. The launch of these sophisticated satellites is scheduled for April 2027.

Pivotal Role of the Space Industry

Derek Tournear, the Director of the Space Development Agency (SDA), underlined the crucial role that the space industry plays in delivering missile warning, tracking, and defense capabilities to the warfighter. This development is in line with the Pentagon's amplified focus on space, a strategic move to match China's burgeoning capabilities in the domain. These developments bear significant implications for national security.

The Space Force's budget reflects this priority with a significant request of $30 billion for the fiscal year 2024. The SDA has a history of awarding contracts for this satellite network, not only to these companies but also to others like Northrop Grumman, SpaceX, York Space, and Rocket Lab.

Sierra Space: An Emerging Powerhouse

Sierra Space, a privately-held company that split from Sierra Nevada Corporation, has recently bolstered its workforce with approximately 150 employees possessing security clearances following its first Dream Chaser spaceplane shipment. This strategic move further solidifies its position in the highly competitive space industry, making it one to watch in the ensuing years.