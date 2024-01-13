Pennsylvania’s Structural Budget Crisis: A Ticking Time Bomb

As federal support from the COVID-19 pandemic begins to wane, Pennsylvania grapples with a significant structural budget problem. Highlighted by The Pew Charitable Trusts as one of the most populous states struggling with this issue, Pennsylvania’s fiscal trajectory appears fraught with sustainability challenges.

The State’s Financial Quagmire

States across the nation utilized the temporary federal funds to boost spending and reduce taxes, creating a temporary fiscal cushion. However, the aftermath of this strategy is becoming increasingly evident. In Pennsylvania, the budget escalated by 16% in 2022, 3.7% in 2023, and is forecasted to rise by 10.2% in the 2024 enacted budget, a figure that surpasses the national median.

Efforts to Curtail Spending

Despite implementing spending reductions through hiring freezes, staff attrition, pension adjustments, and other cuts, and utilizing surpluses from previous years, Pennsylvania still faces a budget shortfall of approximately $0.7 billion in the coming year. Matthew Knittel, executive director of the Independent Fiscal Office (IFO), echoes the findings of the Pew report, highlighting the lack of comprehensive forward-looking data.

A Decade-long Structural Imbalance

For nearly a decade, Pennsylvania has been wrestling with structural imbalances, with spending consistently outstripping revenues. To rectify these deficits, states will need to contemplate either cutting spending or increasing taxes, both of which carry significant political and social implications.

The Rainy Day Fund and Future Projections

Pennsylvania’s rainy day fund, largely sourced from unspent pandemic aid, currently holds $6.1 billion. However, projections suggest the structural deficit could surpass $4 billion by 2028, potentially depleting the fund. Factors such as reduced corporate income tax rates, decreased Treasury collections, and shrinking corporate profits contribute to the growing deficit. Simultaneously, spending is anticipated to rise for long-term care for disabled residents and those aged 75 and older, further exacerbating the fiscal strain.