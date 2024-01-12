en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Pennsylvania’s Firefighter Shortfall: A Call for Volunteers

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:08 pm EST
Pennsylvania’s Firefighter Shortfall: A Call for Volunteers

The battle against blazes in Pennsylvania is becoming increasingly difficult as volunteer fire companies grapple with a significant decline in their ranks. With a concerning shortage of younger volunteers, fire departments across the state are launching initiatives to counter this trend and recruit new members. Both West Manchester Township Fire Department and Craley Fire Co., despite their diligent efforts, are looking to expand their volunteer base to sustain their critical firefighting services.

The Hard Numbers

The West Manchester Fire Department, with a staff of 62, answered a staggering 1,200 calls last year, while Craley Fire Co. operates with a team of 25. These figures, while impressive, are not enough to keep up with the increasing demands for firefighting services. The challenge is further intensified as more than a third of the current volunteers are aged 50 and above, underscoring the pressing need for younger participants.

The Importance of Volunteers

The reliance on volunteers is not a unique phenomenon to these fire departments. In fact, a remarkable 96.8% of Pennsylvania’s firefighters are volunteers. The role they play in safeguarding their communities is immense, making their decreasing numbers a cause for concern. The tradition of volunteer firefighting is a significant thread in the fabric of Pennsylvania’s community spirit, and efforts are on to ensure this torch is passed on to the next generation.

Attracting New Blood

In a bid to encourage volunteering, York County has introduced incentives in the form of tax credits. These credits are earned through service points, with 50 points translating into a 25% relief and 100 points into a 50% relief. The West Manchester Township and West York School District have also stepped up, offering property and school tax refunds to volunteers. Junior firefighting roles have been created for teenagers, offering them not only an opportunity to contribute to their community but also gain valuable skills and work experience. No prior experience is needed to volunteer, with roles including firefighters, emergency medical technicians, fire police volunteers, and social members.

Reflecting this trend, the East Allegheny School District is contemplating a 100% real estate tax credit for volunteer firefighters to attract more volunteers. The resolution for this incentive will be presented and voted on in an upcoming school board meeting, illustrating the dire need to bolster the volunteer firefighter ranks in Pennsylvania.

0
United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
7 seconds ago
Rep. Jerry Nadler Sparks Conversation with Comments on Illegal Immigrant Labor
In a recent House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement hearing, Democratic Representative Jerry Nadler of New York stirred conversation with his assertion that the United States is dependent on the labor of ‘many illegal immigrants’ for performing agricultural tasks. Nadler argued that without this workforce, many crops would remain unharvested, eventually leading
Rep. Jerry Nadler Sparks Conversation with Comments on Illegal Immigrant Labor
Mebane Man Sought in Burlington Homicide Investigation
2 mins ago
Mebane Man Sought in Burlington Homicide Investigation
StateHouse Holdings: Navigating Challenges for Growth in California's Cannabis Market
2 mins ago
StateHouse Holdings: Navigating Challenges for Growth in California's Cannabis Market
Nebraska Governor Takes Preemptive Measures to Safeguard Energy Reserves Amidst Extreme Cold
12 seconds ago
Nebraska Governor Takes Preemptive Measures to Safeguard Energy Reserves Amidst Extreme Cold
Rogers-Lowell Chamber Inspires Civic Literacy Through Essay Competition
39 seconds ago
Rogers-Lowell Chamber Inspires Civic Literacy Through Essay Competition
Microsoft Dethrones Apple as Most Valuable Publicly Traded Company
1 min ago
Microsoft Dethrones Apple as Most Valuable Publicly Traded Company
Latest Headlines
World News
Study Finds No Link Between COVID-19 Vaccines and Postmenopausal Bleeding
2 mins
Study Finds No Link Between COVID-19 Vaccines and Postmenopausal Bleeding
Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe to Attend World Economic Forum in Davos
3 mins
Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe to Attend World Economic Forum in Davos
Amy L. Reeves Seeks Re-election as Coffee County Circuit Clerk
3 mins
Amy L. Reeves Seeks Re-election as Coffee County Circuit Clerk
Daniil Medvedev Rebuts Netflix Series Portrayal, Readies for Australian Open Amid Controversy
3 mins
Daniil Medvedev Rebuts Netflix Series Portrayal, Readies for Australian Open Amid Controversy
President Addresses Iran, Proxy War Speculations Amidst Coffee Cups
4 mins
President Addresses Iran, Proxy War Speculations Amidst Coffee Cups
Veteran MLB Player Charlie Culberson Switches to Pitching Role with Braves
4 mins
Veteran MLB Player Charlie Culberson Switches to Pitching Role with Braves
House Speaker Mike Johnson Navigates Budget Deal Amid Party Opposition
4 mins
House Speaker Mike Johnson Navigates Budget Deal Amid Party Opposition
Medicaid Expansion Tied to Lower Postoperative Mortality in Lung Cancer Surgery
5 mins
Medicaid Expansion Tied to Lower Postoperative Mortality in Lung Cancer Surgery
Trump-linked Businesses Received $7.8M from Foreign Governments: A Potential Constitutional Breach
5 mins
Trump-linked Businesses Received $7.8M from Foreign Governments: A Potential Constitutional Breach
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app