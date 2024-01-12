Pennsylvania’s Firefighter Shortfall: A Call for Volunteers

The battle against blazes in Pennsylvania is becoming increasingly difficult as volunteer fire companies grapple with a significant decline in their ranks. With a concerning shortage of younger volunteers, fire departments across the state are launching initiatives to counter this trend and recruit new members. Both West Manchester Township Fire Department and Craley Fire Co., despite their diligent efforts, are looking to expand their volunteer base to sustain their critical firefighting services.

The Hard Numbers

The West Manchester Fire Department, with a staff of 62, answered a staggering 1,200 calls last year, while Craley Fire Co. operates with a team of 25. These figures, while impressive, are not enough to keep up with the increasing demands for firefighting services. The challenge is further intensified as more than a third of the current volunteers are aged 50 and above, underscoring the pressing need for younger participants.

The Importance of Volunteers

The reliance on volunteers is not a unique phenomenon to these fire departments. In fact, a remarkable 96.8% of Pennsylvania’s firefighters are volunteers. The role they play in safeguarding their communities is immense, making their decreasing numbers a cause for concern. The tradition of volunteer firefighting is a significant thread in the fabric of Pennsylvania’s community spirit, and efforts are on to ensure this torch is passed on to the next generation.

Attracting New Blood

In a bid to encourage volunteering, York County has introduced incentives in the form of tax credits. These credits are earned through service points, with 50 points translating into a 25% relief and 100 points into a 50% relief. The West Manchester Township and West York School District have also stepped up, offering property and school tax refunds to volunteers. Junior firefighting roles have been created for teenagers, offering them not only an opportunity to contribute to their community but also gain valuable skills and work experience. No prior experience is needed to volunteer, with roles including firefighters, emergency medical technicians, fire police volunteers, and social members.

Reflecting this trend, the East Allegheny School District is contemplating a 100% real estate tax credit for volunteer firefighters to attract more volunteers. The resolution for this incentive will be presented and voted on in an upcoming school board meeting, illustrating the dire need to bolster the volunteer firefighter ranks in Pennsylvania.